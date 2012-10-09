BRUSSELS Oct 9 The euro zone economy faces a
long, uphill road to recovery and the bloc is still suffering
from a crisis of confidence, European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi said on Tuesday.
But he added that there was no alternative to continued
budget cuts.
In testimony to the European Parliament, Draghi also said
the ECB's new bond-purchase programme for troubled countries
such as Spain would provide a backstop to avoid "destructive
scenarios" in the 17-country euro zone.
The ECB agreed the plan last month and financial markets are
now looking for any signs Spain might make a formal aid request
that would trigger intervention in bond markets.
Many hope that could be the beginning of the end of the most
acute phase of Europe's debt problems. But even with the
programme, Draghi said the euro zone faced tough times ahead.
"Some things have improved in the last to two or three
months, but I think the road ahead is still long and it's
uphill," Draghi told the European Parliament's Economic and
Monetary Affairs Committee.
"The crisis of confidence that has taken over the euro area
in the last few months ... has improved but it's still there."
He said the euro zone economy is weak and faces the
prospect of only gradual recovery, and that the budget austerity
being brought in by euro zone governments was likely to continue
depressing growth in the near term.
"But what's the alternative?" he said. "Let's not forget
that the crisis started from increased risk aversion, which
addressed several problems, one of which was the
unsustainability of deficits and debt levels."
The International Monetary Fund predicted on Monday that the
euro zone economy would contract 0.4 percent this year and grow
by just 0.2 percent in 2013. Both figures were downgrades.
Last week, Draghi said everything was in place for the ECB
to buy the bonds of troubled euro zone countries and that
conditions linked to such purchases need not be punitive.
Euro zone officials meeting in Luxembourg said on Monday
that Spain was taking steps to overhaul its economy and was
funding itself successfully in financial markets, dashing hopes
for a swift move to end the problems of the bloc's
fourth-largest economy.
Draghi told the parliamentary committee the ECB stood ready
to act.
"The ECB will conduct OMTs (bond buying) if and as long as
countries comply with strict and effective conditions attached
to an appropriate programme," he said.