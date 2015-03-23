BRUSSELS, March 23 Businesses' demand for bank
loans is resurgent in the euro zone as cheaper credit makes new
investment projects more attractive, and this will support an
economic recovery, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Monday.
Speaking to European lawmakers in Brussels, Draghi said the
ECB's deployment of monetary stimulus policies was accelerating
the transmission of lower interest rates through the entire
financial system.
"As bank lending rates are being reduced, new investment
projects - previously considered unprofitable - become
attractive," he said. "In the short-run, this should sustain the
demand for credit and investment."
"...the easing of lending conditions is progressing
hand-in-hand with a resurgent demand for credit to finance
business investment," Draghi added. "In the longer-term
perspective, this will increase potential output."
Euro zone money supply figures due on Thursday are expected
to show a slight rise in lending to households and firms in
February. Lending has not risen since July 2012.
The ECB has cut interest rates to record lows, loaned banks
billions in cheap funds and begun buying sovereign bonds to try
to buoy the euro zone economy and lift inflation from below zero
and back towards its target of just under 2 percent.
The central bank plans to buy 60 billion euros ($65.56
billion) of assets a month until September 2016, or until it
sees a "sustained adjustment" in the path of inflation back
towards its target.
Draghi said the ECB's policymaking Governing Council would
take a "holistic perspective" when assessing the inflation path,
"looking through any surprise in measured inflation (in either
direction) if judged to be transient".
($1 = 0.9152 euros)
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Tom Heneghan)