FRANKFURT Nov 4 The direct impact of China's
economic slowdown on euro zone growth via trade will be modest,
but the impact from indirect channels may be more significant,
the European Central Bank said on Wednesday.
China's economic growth dipped below 7 percent in the third
quarter, its slowest since the global financial crisis, and
Beijing has rolled out a flurry of measures to avert a sharper
slowdown.
"Available estimates suggest that the direct and indirect
trade effects from a 1 percentage point slowdown in Chinese real
GDP are relatively muted, and amount to a decline of around 0.1
to 0.15 percentage point in euro area activity after two to
three years," the ECB said in an economic bulletin.
But it also warned that China's slowdown will cut growth in
emerging markets and heighten global uncertainty, which could
then indirectly affect euro area household confidence, holding
back consumption and investments decisions.
"Another possible channel for transmitting negative shocks
to the euro area is confidence effects, where, for instance,
capital outflows can be triggered by adverse confidence shocks,
leading to a tightening of financial conditions in emerging
markets and a further slowdown of euro area foreign demand," the
ECB said.
Capital outflows from China could also weaken the Chinese
currency, dragging down other emerging market currencies with
it, the ECB added.
