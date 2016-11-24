FRANKFURT Nov 24 The European Central Bank is
maintaining its baseline forecast for economic growth, despite
mounting political risk from elections and referenda, including
Italy's upcoming Dec. 4 vote, ECB Vice President Vitor
Constancio said on Thursday.
"In the present constellation, our baseline scenario ... is
still the baseline scenario," Constancio said.
He added that it was not possible in terms of policy to
prepare for Italy's constitutional referendum, which may or may
not trigger a market shock, but regardless of the outcome, the
ECB will continue to fulfil its role in stabilising markets and
preserving favourable financing conditions.
(Reporting by Francesco Canepa, editing by Larry King)