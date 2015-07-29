(Refiles to add dropped word)
FRANKFURT, July 29 The European Central Bank
said on Wednesday that the euro zone's founding members had
diverged economically, a "disappointing" outcome that goes
against the premise that a common currency would let laggards
slowly catch up.
Central European countries have made significant gains but
early adopters of the euro cemented their poor institutional
frameworks, leaving them vulnerable to shocks, the ECB said,
adding further evidence to its recent concession that the bloc
is imperfect and vulnerable.
"Progress towards real convergence among the 12 countries
that formed the euro area in its initial years has been
disappointing," the ECB said.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)