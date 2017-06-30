FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 hours ago
Euro zone recovery broadening but gaps remain: Coeure
#GST
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Murray opens Wimbledon bid against lucky loser
Wimbledon
Murray opens Wimbledon bid against lucky loser
Myanmar journalists say arrests show media under 'pressure'
Asia
Myanmar journalists say arrests show media under 'pressure'
India this week
In Pictures
India this week
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 30, 2017 / 12:13 PM / 13 hours ago

Euro zone recovery broadening but gaps remain: Coeure

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 30 (Reuters) - The euro zone's economy recovery is spreading more evenly across the currency bloc but "large differences" remain and, in some cases, have increased, European Central Bank director Benoit Coeure said on Friday.

"Although growth rates have converged recently, there are still large differences in living standards across euro area countries and, by some measures, they have even increased recently," Coeure said. "To a large extent, these differences reflect the quality of national institutions." (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.