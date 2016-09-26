FRANKFURT The euro zone economy is coping well with global uncertainty, such as Britain's vote to leave the European Union, even if the outlook for external demand has worsened, the president of the European Central Bank said on Monday.

"Incoming information continues to point to the euro area economy being resilient to global and political uncertainty, notably following the UK referendum outcome," Mario Draghi said at a hearing at the European Parliament in Brussels.

He added: "At the same time, the substantial weakening of the foreign demand outlook since June is expected to dampen export growth."

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa)