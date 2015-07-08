* Commodity rout cuts into inflation expectations

* ECB may have to accelerate QE

* Forward inflation indicator takes major dip

By Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa

FRANKFURT, July 8 Obscured by the Greek crisis, the prospect of weak inflation is once again troubling the European Central Bank, raising the possibility it will have to accelerate or even expand its 1 trillion euro asset buying programme to boost consumer prices.

Plummeting commodity prices on the back of China's stock market rout have already dampened the inflation outlook, just months after the ECB rolled out its 60 billion euro per month asset buying scheme to lift prices, while weak lending growth and the Greek crisis add further downward pressure.

Even with quantitative easing, inflation was not expected to return to the ECB's target of just under 2 percent before 2018 and many of the factors guiding prices have turned negative since the bank's June projection.

Crude oil prices are down 18 percent since early May, iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI is at a decade low and the euro is actually stronger than it was early April, despite the rising chance of Greece leaving the euro zone. Inflation eased last month while lending to non-financial corporations was still falling in May.

"I think inflation is the ECB's biggest headache but they're just quiet about it because they're trying to put out the fire in Greece," Nordea economist Heidi Schauman said.

"With Greece and China we could see more aggressive asset buying, more frontloading of QE maybe as soon as the autumn," she added. "We're talking about 70 to 80 billion euros a month, so not an extreme increase."

A sudden bout of market panic following a Greek meltdown was seen as the single most important variable on whether the ECB makes a move during its press conference on July 16.

"I would expect a forceful and dovish press conference but not necessarily some action," Elga Bartsch, chief European economist at Morgan Stanley, said. "But that also depends on what happens (with Greece) over the next few days."

The other big question is how China's plight could impact Europe's inflation outlook given that the market is in uncharted waters with stock prices falling by nearly a third, wiping out more than $3 trillion of market capitalisation.

Retail customers account for about 85 percent of Chinese stock trade, which exacerbates volatility but could also quickly feed into consumption, a headache for the world's second biggest economy, which faces growth slowing below 7 percent for the first time since the financial crisis.

A hit to growth would also cut demand for commodities, keeping prices down for an extended period and feeding into inflation expectations globally.

"My feeling is that the ECB is too optimistic about inflation but, at the next ECB meeting, if they talk about inflation it will be necessarily about the impact of the Greek crisis," UniCredit economist Marco Valli said.

The turmoil could also delay a rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, possibly putting firming pressure on the euro, which would also dampen Europe's inflation outlook.

Long term inflation expectations are already taking a dip, despite how swift the market moves have been, and one of the ECB's preferred measures, the five-year forward swap rate five years ahead is down very sharply this week, indicating the biggest fall in inflation expectations since May. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Toby Chopra)