FRANKFURT, July 8 Obscured by the Greek crisis,
the prospect of weak inflation is once again troubling the
European Central Bank, raising the possibility it will have to
accelerate or even expand its 1 trillion euro asset buying
programme to boost consumer prices.
Plummeting commodity prices on the back of China's stock
market rout have already dampened the inflation outlook, just
months after the ECB rolled out its 60 billion euro per month
asset buying scheme to lift prices, while weak lending growth
and the Greek crisis add further downward pressure.
Even with quantitative easing, inflation was not expected to
return to the ECB's target of just under 2 percent before 2018
and many of the factors guiding prices have turned negative
since the bank's June projection.
Crude oil prices are down 18 percent since early
May, iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI is at a decade low and the euro is
actually stronger than it was early April, despite the rising
chance of Greece leaving the euro zone. Inflation eased last
month while lending to non-financial corporations was still
falling in May.
"I think inflation is the ECB's biggest headache but they're
just quiet about it because they're trying to put out the fire
in Greece," Nordea economist Heidi Schauman said.
"With Greece and China we could see more aggressive asset
buying, more frontloading of QE maybe as soon as the autumn,"
she added. "We're talking about 70 to 80 billion euros a month,
so not an extreme increase."
A sudden bout of market panic following a Greek meltdown was
seen as the single most important variable on whether the ECB
makes a move during its press conference on July 16.
"I would expect a forceful and dovish press conference but
not necessarily some action," Elga Bartsch, chief European
economist at Morgan Stanley, said. "But that also depends on
what happens (with Greece) over the next few days."
The other big question is how China's plight could impact
Europe's inflation outlook given that the market is in uncharted
waters with stock prices falling by nearly a third, wiping out
more than $3 trillion of market capitalisation.
Retail customers account for about 85 percent of Chinese
stock trade, which exacerbates volatility but could also quickly
feed into consumption, a headache for the world's second biggest
economy, which faces growth slowing below 7 percent for the
first time since the financial crisis.
A hit to growth would also cut demand for commodities,
keeping prices down for an extended period and feeding into
inflation expectations globally.
"My feeling is that the ECB is too optimistic about
inflation but, at the next ECB meeting, if they talk about
inflation it will be necessarily about the impact of the Greek
crisis," UniCredit economist Marco Valli said.
The turmoil could also delay a rate hike by the U.S. Federal
Reserve, possibly putting firming pressure on the euro, which
would also dampen Europe's inflation outlook.
Long term inflation expectations are already taking a dip,
despite how swift the market moves have been, and one of the
ECB's preferred measures, the five-year forward swap rate five
years ahead is down very sharply this week,
indicating the biggest fall in inflation expectations since May.
