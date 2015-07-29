(Adds further detail)
By Balazs Koranyi
FRANKFURT, July 29 The euro zone's founding
members are further apart economically than they were, a
"disappointing" outcome defying the premise that laggards would
slowly catch up in common currency bloc, the European Central
Bank said on Wednesday.
Early members failed to recognise that lower borrowing
costs, a key benefit in the currency union, would only provide a
temporary boost, and left unchecked, would actually lead to many
of the troubles that plunged the bloc into its debt crisis.
"Progress towards real convergence among the 12 countries
that formed the euro area in its initial years has been
disappointing," the ECB said in an economic bulletin.
The unusually strong commentary from the bank highlights the
fragility of the currency union, which is still fighting an
existential crisis after Greece came close to being forced out
after years of failed reforms and ballooning debt.
Though not a founding member of the currency union, Greece
was included in 2001 and was among the 12 nations that started
using the euro banknotes in 2002.
Euro zone membership pushed down borrowing costs, fuelling
unsustainable credit-driven growth, and governments assumed this
would last, leading to unrealistic growth expectations. Once the
boost ran out and growth faltered, debt levels rose quickly.
Ireland, Portugal, Cyprus and Greece have received
international bailouts since the start of the euro zone debt
crisis and growth across the bloc is expected to be muted for
years to come.
"There is some evidence of divergence among the early
adopters of the euro, given that over 15 years a number of
relatively low-income countries have maintained (Spain and
Portugal) or even increased (Greece) their income gaps with
respect to the average," it added.
"Moreover, Italy, initially a higher-income country,
recorded the worst performance, suggesting substantial
divergence from the high-income group," it added.
Governments also kept in place rigid and protected product
and labour market structures with little ability to flexibly
adjust wages, exacerbating the effect of the crisis as currency
devaluation could no longer be used to reestablish
competitiveness.
With capital allocated to low productivity sectors, part of
the protectionist framework, even relatively high productivity
sectors suffered, weighing on overall growth.
Meanwhile, late jointers Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and
Slovakia have recorded the highest degree of convergence among
the EU countries, the ECB added.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)