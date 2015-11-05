FRANKFURT Nov 5 A rebound in the euro late last
summer, coupled with further falls in the price of oil, partly
explains a slowdown in euro zone inflation, the European Central
Bank said on Thursday.
"Some of the loss of momentum in the pick-up in underlying
inflation can be attributed to a recent strengthening in the
euro exchange rate and the indirect effects of recent further
declines in oil prices," the ECB said in its Economic Bulletin.
Consumer prices in the euro zone dipped 0.1 percent in
September and were flat in October despite the ECB's 60-billion
euros a month asset-purchase programme, which was launched in
March with the aim of reviving inflation.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by John Stonestreet)