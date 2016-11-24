(Adds detail)
By Francesco Canepa and Balazs Koranyi
FRANKFURT Nov 24 Political upheaval on both
sides of the Atlantic is raising financial stability risk across
the euro zone, potentially raising concern about some countries'
ability to finance their debt, the ECB said on Friday.
Elections and referendums could fundamentally shift the
political landscape, triggering sudden capital flows and market
volatility, compounding difficulties for a bloc already weighed
down by weak growth and vulnerabilities to rising interest rates
and yields, the European Central Bank said in an unusually
downbeat report.
The U.S. presidential election and Britain's vote to leave
the European Union have both triggered bouts of market
volatility while Italy's Dec 4 constitutional referendum could
reignite capital flight, particularly if the 'no' vote prevails
and topples Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government.
Elections in France and Germany are also coming up next year
with populist, anti-Europe parties gaining strength, raising the
risk that governments will counter the threat with protectionist
and nationalist policies.
"Higher political uncertainty may lead to more domestically
focused, growth-hindering policy agendas," the ECB said in a
regular stability review.
"This, in turn, could delay much-needed fiscal and
structural reforms and could in a worst-case scenario reignite
pressures on more vulnerable sovereigns," it added. "In
particular, concerns about debt sustainability might re-emerge
despite relatively benign financial market conditions."
The warning suggests that governments are far from heeding
the ECB's repeated calls for deeper structural reforms, keeping
the pressure on the bank to drive economic growth, even as it
has warned that member states may be expecting too much from
monetary policy.
The ECB has provided unprecedented stimulus for several
years and will have to decide next month whether to extend its
1.74 trillion euro asset buys beyond next March to drive growth
and inflation.
Though an extension is priced in, critics argue that the
benefits of asset buys are diminishing while side effects rise.
Still, ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said the bank was
maintaining its economic projections with the baseline forecast
indicating slow but steady growth in the coming years.
He added that the ECB would continue to act as a stabiliser
in preserving favourable financing conditions.
"Risks of further asset price corrections remain high and
may be amplified by high correlations between asset classes,"
the ECB said.
Ten-year Italian yields have nearly doubled since early
September and yields are also sharply higher in Spain and
Portugal, suggesting political risk contagion on the periphery,
Constancio said.
"Political uncertainty continued to rise not only at the
national level given busy electoral calendars in 2017 in major
euro area countries, but also at the EU level in the aftermath
of the UK referendum," the ECB report said.
Adding to the bloc's stability risk, robust price increases
have been noted in some real estate markets and signs of
overvaluation have emerged for residential property in some
countries. Furthermore, prime commercial property valuations
also appear to be high, the ECB said.
