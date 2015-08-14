* GDP at standstill in Q2 after +0.7 pct q/q in Q1

* Exports strong, consumer demand weak

* Government maintains 1 pct growth forecast for 2015 (Adds analyst comments, non-farm payrolls, details)

By Ingrid Melander and Yann Le Guernigou

PARIS, Aug 14 The French economy came to an unexpected standstill in the three months to June after a strong first quarter, as a jump in exports was not strong enough to offset the impact of weak consumer spending and changes in inventories.

Data published by the INSEE national statistics agency on Friday showed the 2-trillion euro economy was left unchanged at 0.0 percent in the three months to June, missing a forecast of 0.2 percent growth.

But the euro zone's second-largest economy had grown by 0.7 percent in the first quarter, INSEE said, up from a previous estimate of 0.6 percent.

The carry over from the first half of the year means the government's 1 percent growth forecast for the year is still well within reach but could make it harder to beat that target, as many expected, analysts said.

"Today's 0.0 percent figure is therefore a rather bad surprise, dampening hopes of significantly above 1.0 percent GDP growth this year," ING's Julien Manceaux said. The European Commission, IMF and Bank of France have over the past months published 1.1-1.2 percent French growth forecasts for 2015.

French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said stronger exports and investments made the government confident in its estimate of 1 percent annual GDP growth for the year, adding that it could still beat that forecast.

Companies that were selling down their inventories after building them up in the first quarter accounted for much of the stagnation, dragging GDP growth down by 0.4 percentage points. That annuled the 0.3 point increase to GDP from foreign trade and meager 0.1 percent from domestic demand.

Consumer spending growth slowed sharply from a 0.9 percent increase in the first quarter to a 0.1 percent rise in the second quarter, much of which was due to lower spending on energy amid higher temperatures.

Exports were a bright spot, up 1.7 percent in the second quarter after growing by 1.3 percent in the first quarter. Trade's contribution to growth was at its highest since the last quarter of 2011.

Corporate investment grew by 0.2 percent in the second quarter, at a slower pace than in the first quarter but nevertheless reaching its highest level since 2008. Investment in housing, however, contracted for the eighth quarter in a row.

Non-farm payroll increased marginally by 0.2 percent in the second quarter, a separate set of data showed.

"We believe that Q2 GDP suffered from inter-quarter volatility related to energy, particularly at the output and household consumption levels," Barclays analyst Francois Cabau wrote in a note, saying there were decent growth prospects despite "pay back after the strong Q1."

France will need to grow by 0.25 percent in both the third and fourth quarters to meet the 1 percent full-year target, Philippe Waechter of Natixis Asset Management said, adding that he was worried by consumer spending and investment.

For further details from INSEE: here (Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Leila Abboud/Jeremy Gaunt)