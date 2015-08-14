* GDP at standstill in Q2 after +0.7 pct q/q in Q1
* Exports strong, consumer demand weak
* Government maintains 1 pct growth forecast for 2015
By Ingrid Melander and Yann Le Guernigou
PARIS, Aug 14 The French economy came to an unexpected
standstill in the three months to June after a strong first quarter, as a jump
in exports was not strong enough to offset the impact of weak consumer spending
and changes in inventories.
Data published by the INSEE national statistics agency on Friday showed the
2-trillion euro economy was left unchanged at 0.0 percent in the three months to
June, missing a forecast of 0.2 percent growth.
But the euro zone's second-largest economy had grown by 0.7 percent in the
first quarter, INSEE said, up from a previous estimate of 0.6 percent.
The carry over from the first half of the year means the government's 1
percent growth forecast for the year is still well within reach but could make
it harder to beat that target, as many expected, analysts said.
"Today's 0.0 percent figure is therefore a rather bad surprise, dampening
hopes of significantly above 1.0 percent GDP growth this year," ING's Julien
Manceaux said. The European Commission, IMF and Bank of France have over the
past months published 1.1-1.2 percent French growth forecasts for 2015.
French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said stronger exports and investments
made the government confident in its estimate of 1 percent annual GDP growth for
the year, adding that it could still beat that forecast.
Companies that were selling down their inventories after building them up in
the first quarter accounted for much of the stagnation, dragging GDP growth down
by 0.4 percentage points. That annuled the 0.3 point increase to GDP from
foreign trade and meager 0.1 percent from domestic demand.
Consumer spending growth slowed sharply from a 0.9 percent increase in the
first quarter to a 0.1 percent rise in the second quarter, much of which was due
to lower spending on energy amid higher temperatures.
Exports were a bright spot, up 1.7 percent in the second quarter after
growing by 1.3 percent in the first quarter. Trade's contribution to growth was
at its highest since the last quarter of 2011.
Corporate investment grew by 0.2 percent in the second quarter, at a slower
pace than in the first quarter but nevertheless reaching its highest level since
2008. Investment in housing, however, contracted for the eighth quarter in a
row.
Non-farm payroll increased marginally by 0.2 percent in the second quarter,
a separate set of data showed.
"We believe that Q2 GDP suffered from inter-quarter volatility related to
energy, particularly at the output and household consumption levels," Barclays
analyst Francois Cabau wrote in a note, saying there were decent growth
prospects despite "pay back after the strong Q1."
France will need to grow by 0.25 percent in both the third and fourth
quarters to meet the 1 percent full-year target, Philippe Waechter of Natixis
Asset Management said, adding that he was worried by consumer spending and
investment.
