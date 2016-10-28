(Adds details, Sapin quote, background)
By Michel Rose
PARIS Oct 28 The French economy rebounded less
strongly than expected in the third quarter, as consumer
spending stalled, making the government's annual growth target
all but impossible to reach, in a blow to President Francois
Hollande ahead of the presidential election in April.
Consumer spending, the traditional engine of the 2 trillion
euro economy, failed to register any growth for the second
consecutive quarter, official preliminary data showed, in a sign
deadly Islamist militant attacks including one in Nice in July
may be weighing on morale and tourism spending.
With the economy eking out 0.2 percent growth in the third
quarter, following a small contraction in the previous three
months and growth in the first quarter revised down to 0.6
percent, the gross domestic product (GDP) carry-over from the
first nine months of the year is 1.1 percent.
Finance Minister Michel Sapin acknowledged that made the
government's 1.5 percent GDP target for this year, on which the
Socialist government based its budget, harder to reach.
"I won't deny it, but it doesn't call into question next
year's growth figures (also forecast at 1.5 percent)," Sapin
told RTL radio.
Natixis economist Philippe Waechter said a 1.4 percent rise
in GDP in the fourth quarter would be needed to meet the 2016
target. "That'd be a bit strong, I think," he said.
The situation leaves less wiggle room to cut a public
deficit to below the EU-mandated limit of 3 percent next year
and will feed criticism from the opposition which has accused
the government of overstating next year's growth forecast to
increase spending ahead of the election.
A poll of 36 analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast 0.3
percent growth for the euro zone's second-largest economy.
Growth was driven by companies replenishing their
inventories, which added 0.6 points to national output. But
trade shaved 0.5 points off gross domestic product (GDP), as
imports rose much faster than exports.
On a brighter note, investment rose by 0.3 percent after
stagnating in the second quarter.
Sapin said other factors may have weighed on growth in the
third quarter, including strikes in the energy sector and a bad
performance in its agricultural sector, one of France's biggest
trade surplus contributors, after rainy weather caused the worst
wheat harvest in 30 years.
Barclays economist Francois Cabau called the rebound
"uninspiring".
"As for 2017, we remain of the view that political risks in
the country and abroad are likely to deter confidence, and thus
growth, particularly hitting investment and stock building," he
said.
Weak household demand undermines the assertions made in
recent months by Hollande, who has hinted strongly that he will
run for re-election, that the economy is getting stronger.
Polls show he would lag behind nearly all other well-known
candidates.
