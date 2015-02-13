The French economy grew by 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2014, meeting analysts' expectations, preliminary figures from the the INSEE national statistics agency showed on Friday.

A Reuters poll of 33 analysts had forecast on average 0.1 percent growth in the three months to December from the previous quarter.

The result meant the euro zone's second-largest economy grew by 0.4 percent over the course of last year, matching the government's estimate for full-year growth.

For a graphic of GDP by contributions: link.reuters.com/pyx28s

For further details from INSEE: here