BRUSSELS Feb 14 The euro zone economy grew more
than expected in the last quarter of 2013 thanks to stronger
expansion in its biggest countries France and Germany, the first
estimate from the European Union's Statistics Office showed on
Friday.
The economy of the 17 countries that shared the single
currency in the last quarter rose 0.3 percent in the three
months to December against the previous three months, after a
0.1 percent rise in the third quarter.
Analysts polled by Reuters expected a 0.2 percent quarterly
rise. Compared with the same period of last year, euro zone
gross domestic product rose 0.5 percent, above market
expectations of a 0.4 percent rise.
The first estimate does not provide a detailed breakdown
into GDP components, which will only be available on March 5.
The 9.5 trillion euro economy contracted 0.4 percent overall
in 2013, Eurostat said. The European Commission expects it will
grow 1.1 percent in 2014.
The gradually strengthening recovery still faces downside
risks, mainly from turmoil in financial markets, disinflation
and the slow pace of implementation of structural reforms.
Separately, Eurostat data showed the bloc's December foreign
trade surplus grew to 13.9 billion euros from 9.8 billion euros
in the same period last year, driven by a 4 percent year-on-year
rise in exports, as imports rose only 1 percent.
Analysts polled by Reuters expected a 15.0 billion euro
surplus in December, following a revised 17.0 billion euro
surplus in November.
The euro zone's full year external trade surplus more than
doubled to 153.8 billion euros last year, from 79.7 billion
euros in 2012, with exports rising 1 percent and imports falling
3 percent.($1 = 0.7317 euros)