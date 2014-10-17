BRUSSELS Oct 17 Euro zone economic growth was
stronger than previously reported in the first and second
quarter of this year under new ESA 2010 statistics rules that
the European Union's statistics office Eurostat switched to in
September, Eurostat said on Friday.
The new European system of national and regional accounts
2010 (ESA 2010) treats spending on research and development and
weapons systems as investment.
"Further to ESA 2010 based estimations, seasonally adjusted
GDP increased by 0.1 percent in the euro area and by 0.2 percent
in the EU-28 in the second quarter of 2014, compared with the
previous quarter," Eurostat said.
"In the last ESA 95 based estimation, the figures were 0.0
percent and +0.2 percent respectively," it said.
"For the first quarter of 2014, further to ESA 2010
estimations, GDP grew by 0.3 percent in the euro area and by 0.4
percent in the EU-28, revised slightly upwards compared with
+0.2 percent and +0.3 percent respectively further to ESA 95
based estimations," it said.
Year-on-year growth in the second quarter in the euro zone
was revised to 0.8 percent from 0.7 percent reported under the
ESA 95 system, Eurostat said.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Robin Emmott)