BRUSSELS Nov 14 Euro zone economic growth was
stronger than expected in the third quarter, preliminary data
showed on Friday, as France beat market expectations and Germany
steered clear of a recession.
A preliminary estimate by the European Union's statistics
office Eurostat showed that the economy of the 18 countries
sharing the euro expanded 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter in the
July-September period after a 0.1 percent rise in the previous
three months.
Year-on-year, euro zone growth was 0.8 percent in the third
quarter, the same as in the second quarter, against market
expectations of a 0.7 percent rise.
Eurostat data showed Europe's biggest economy Germany grew
0.1 percent, in line with expectations but confounding some
economies who had feared a second quarter of negative growth.
The euro zone's second biggest France grew 0.3 percent against
market expectations of a 0.2 percent gain.
"The euro zone economy is still growing, albeit at snail's
pace, despite all the doom mongering by the IMF and others,"
said Nick Kounis, the head of macro and financial markets
research at ABN AMRO.
"A slow recovery rather than a third recession looks to be
on the cards. Having said that, this is not an outlook that
policymakers could possibly be satisfied with," he said.
