* Trade and investment weighed on economy in Q2
* Contraction is first since first quarter of 2013
* German, French and Italian weakness weigh on euro zone
* Outlook for Q3 bleak due to Russia-Ukraine tensions
(Adds economist quotes, background)
By Michelle Martin and Noah Barkin
BERLIN, Aug 14 Europe's largest economy Germany
suffered a surprise contraction in the second quarter, raising
doubts about whether it can prop up growth across a continent
where tougher sanctions against Russia are already fuelling
business anxiety.
The 0.2 percent fall in German gross domestic product (GDP),
the first quarterly contraction in more than a year, was driven
by foreign trade, a traditional supporter of German growth, and
a decline in construction investment, the Federal Statistics
Office said on Thursday.
Hailed as Europe's growth locomotive in recent years,
Germany now faces the prospect of sinking into a technical
recession this year if, as some expect, the escalating showdown
with Russia over Ukraine hits the economy harder in the third
quarter by crimping trade and discouraging corporate investment.
"The German economy may have slipped into a slight recession
due to crises," said Ferdinand Fichtner, an economist at the
Berlin-based DIW think tank.
The weak German data followed figures showing a similar
second quarter contraction in Italy and stagnation in France,
Germany's biggest trading partner.
Together, the GDP reports raised serious doubts about the
strength of Europe's recovery from the deep financial crisis of
past years. Growth in the euro zone as a whole ground to a halt
in the second quarter, data from Eurostat showed.
Germany posted robust growth of 0.7 percent in the first
quarter of the year, but this strength was exaggerated by an
unusually mild winter which fuelled construction activity at the
start of the year.
This was unwound in the second quarter, and the rise in
imports exceeded exports in the three-month period, further
denting GDP. The Statistics Office said public and private
consumption had provided modest support in the quarter.
The weak data comes even before the impact of tougher
sanctions against Moscow. The European Union decided to target
Russia's banking, defence and energy sectors in July and this
month Russia retaliated by stopping imports of most food from
the West.
Exports to Russia, which fell 15 percent in the first five
months of the year, make up only 3.3 percent of total German
exports. But the standoff has added to uncertainty among German
companies, already unnerved by government energy policies and a
rollback of pension and labour market reforms under Chancellor
Angela Merkel's seven-month-old grand coalition.
A string of German companies, including consumer goods group
Henkel, optical systems maker Jenoptik and
generic drugmaker Stada, have complained about the
Russia crisis hitting business in recent weeks.
"We can't expect high growth rates in the coming quarters
either due to the Ukraine/Russia crisis," said Stefan Kipar, an
economist at BayernLB. "Foreign trade won't make a positive
contribution to growth for the foreseeable future."
EURO ZONE CONCERNS
The Economy Ministry said earlier this week that weaker euro
zone momentum, uncertainty over the conflict in Ukraine and the
crisis in the Middle East had weighed on the German economy in
the second quarter, although positive growth trends remained
intact.
Other recent data has disappointed, with industrial orders
suffering their sharpest fall in nearly three years, and output
and exports rising only modestly.
Corporate morale has darkened as the Ukraine crisis takes
its toll. The closely-watched Ifo index of German business
sentiment fell for a third straight month in July, the first
time it has done that since mid-2012 at the height of the euro
zone's financial crisis, and the ZEW think tank's gauge of
analyst sentiment fell sharply earlier this week.
The German economy proved a bastion of strength throughout
much of the euro crisis but slowed towards the end of 2012 and
had a subdued year in 2013.
The government is currently expecting growth to pick up to
1.8 percent this year, more than four times faster than last
year, but it seems likely to revise down its forecast after the
second quarter data.
Germany's DIHK Chambers of Commerce and Industry cut their
forecast for 2014 growth to 1.5 percent on Thursday, from a
previous estimate of 2.0 percent.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)