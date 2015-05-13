ATHENS, May 13 Greece's economy shrank 0.2
percent in the first quarter of the year, dipping back into
recession, data showed on Wednesday.
Greece's economy emerged from a six-year recession last
year, but has struggled in recent months as political turmoil
flared towards the end of last year and triggered early
elections that brought anti-austerity leftists to power.
The 0.2 percent gross domestic product contraction over
January to March, based on seasonally adjusted data from the
statistics service Elstat, followed a 0.4 percent decline in the
final quarter last year.
That was slightly better than expected, with analysts polled
by Reuters forecasting a 0.5 percent contraction in the quarter.
Year-on-year, seasonally adjusted GDP grew 0.3 percent, just
above a 0.2 percent expansion projected by analysts but slowing
from a 1.3 percent growth rate in the fourth quarter of 2014.
Greece's economic boom of the early 2000s ended with the
country sinking into recession after the global credit crunch in
2008. A subsequent debt crisis and austerity imposed by
international lenders who bailed out the country deepened the
recession, wiping out a quarter of the economy over six years.
**************************************************************
KEY FIGURES Q1 2015 Q4 2014 Q3 2014 Q2 2014 Q1 2014
GDP (q/q, pct) -0.2 -0.4 0.7 0.2* 0.8*
GDP (y/y, pct) 0.3 1.3 1.5 0.3 -0.3*
--------------------------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT
*revised
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and George Georgiopoulos,
editing by Deepa Babington)