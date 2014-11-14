(Adds details, quote)
By George Georgiopoulos and Deepa Babington
ATHENS, Nov 14 Greece emerged from a crippling
six-year recession as early as the start of the year and has
been growing ever since, data showed on Friday.
Seasonally adjusted figures showed the euro zone weakling
posted three consecutive quarters of growth this year, even
though it had only been expected to exit what the government has
called Greece's "Great Depression" in the third quarter.
Earlier quarters were revised using new EU formulas.
The news is a boost for Greece's government, which has been
promising austerity-weary Greeks better times ahead. Analysts
said it meant the country will probably top its 2014 0.6 percent
growth target and improve its swollen debt ratios.
"The figures will certainly help to beat the fiscal and debt
targets for this year, although they don't significantly change
the picture for long term debt sustainability," said Diego
Iscaro of IHS Global Insight.
Eurobank economist Platon Monokroussos said the latest data
combined with the revisions would lower Greece's debt to GDP
ratio - expected to hit 175 percent of GDP this year - but only
by one percentage point.
Data published on a seasonally adjusted basis for the first
time since 2011 showed the 182-billion euro economy expanded by
0.8 percent in the first quarter - the first time the economy
has expanded since the second quarter of 2009.
It then grew 0.3 percent in the second quarter and 0.7
percent in the third quarter on the back of a strong tourist
season. It meant Greece outpaced Germany and France to grow at
the fastest rate in the euro zone.
But economists estimate that even if the economy continues
to grow as forecast over the next two years, it would only
return to about 80 percent of its pre-crisis size in 2007.
Greece sank into recession in 2007 amid a global credit
crunch and a heady bout of overspending and borrowing. Since
then its economy has contracted for 24 out of the 26 quarters
through the end of last year.
A debt crisis and austerity imposed by EU/IMF lenders
deepened the recession, wiping out a quarter of the economy,
cutting household income by 30 percent, leaving over one in four
Greeks unemployed and triggering violent protests.
(Additional reporting by Renee Maltezou and Angeliki Koutantou,
writing by Deepa Babington, Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)