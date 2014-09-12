BRUSSELS, Sept 12 Euro zone finance ministers
agreed on Friday that the looser monetary policy of the European
Central Bank should be complemented with a mix of fiscal policy,
investment and structural reforms, to boost economic growth.
"We will continue to work on this policy mix in the coming
months," the chairman of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen
Dijsselbloem told a news conference.
They also agreed that cheap credit from the central bank,
which now is almost for free, will not solve the structural
problems of their economies and that this could only be done
through reforms that require time and political courage.
Ministers of the 18 countries sharing the euro also agreed
that European Union budget rules, which set limits on deficits
and debts and oblige governments to run balanced books, are an
anchor of stability in the euro zone and need to be preserved.
The last declaration comes as a response to an announcement
by France that it will no longer honor its commitments under EU
budget rules to cut its budget deficit below 3 percent of GDP by
next year, but that it will only do so in 2017.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)