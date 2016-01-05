BRUSSELS Jan 5 Consumer prices in the euro zone
grew slower than expected in December, a first estimate showed
on Tuesday, adding pressure on the European Central Bank to
further loosen its monetary policy after it deployed a
bare-minimum of extra easing last month.
The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said
consumer prices in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 0.2
percent year-on-year last month, against market expectations of
a 0.3 percent rise in a Reuters poll of economists.
Stripped off volatile components, unprocessed food and
energy, the "core" consumer price index grew 0.8 percent
year-on-year, below the 0.9 percent expected by markets and
slowing down from the 0.9 percent recorded the previous month.
The ECB wants to keep inflation below, but close to 2
percent year-on-year over the medium term.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)