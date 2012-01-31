* Euro zone jobless at record high, Germany at lows
* Onus on Germany in EU's pro-growth policy shift
* Euro zone trade imbalances impeding growth
* Return of market confidence still key - analyst
By John Stonestreet
LONDON, Jan 31 The euro zone creaked under
the weight of record unemployment at the end of 2011 while
jobless rates in Germany fell to historic lows, putting the onus
firmly on Europe's top economy to take the lead in steering the
struggling region back to recovery.
Joblessness in Italy rose to its highest since current
records began in 2004, underlining the divergent fortunes of
nations at the region's core and its periphery.
The data came a day after Europe's leaders met at a summit
to try to shift the economic debate from fighting a deepening
debt crisis to reviving growth.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel put her stamp firmly on the
continent at the summit when 25 out of 27 EU states agreed to a
German-inspired pact for stricter budget discipline.
Ticking both the growth and austerity boxes is tough. It
means steering a policy course that promotes stimulus to revive
a regional economy teetering on the edge of recession while also
pursuing tough cutbacks to keep at bay market players harrying
the weaker links in the euro zone debt chain.
As its economy becomes ever more dominant in the region,
Germany faces mounting pressure to front the unenviable task of
squaring that policy circle, and end an acute balance of
payments crisis in the region.
"Germany is showing that there is life and fun after
austerity," Holger Schmieding, economist at Berenberg Bank in
London, said, referring to the German jobs data.
But hopes that traditionally export-focused Germany has much
leeway to persuade its citizens to buy more goods and services
from other parts of Europe may be misplaced, and the more urgent
task would appear to be restoring market faith in the euro zone.
"The key for the near-term outlook is not for government
spending, it is for the return of (market) confidence,"
Schmieding said.
In that respect, Germany - along with the European Central
Bank - could be "a bit more generous". "I would like them both
to sign up to a stronger safety net for Italy," Schmieding said.
Jobless rates in Italy and Spain, both struggling to
persuade markets they can manage their debts against the
backdrop of stagnating economies, have risen to multi-year
highs.
Joblessness in Italy rose to 8.9 percent, its highest since
current records began in 2004, the country's statistics
institute said on Tuesday - a figure dwarfed by the 17-year high
of 22.85 percent with which Spain ended the year
German unemployment, by contrast, fell a tenth of a
percentage point in January from December to 6.7 percent.
BALANCE OF PAYMENTS
Germany's economy has revived strongly since the crisis of
2008/9, while many of its euro zone peers have stagnated.
Its rebound has been driven in large part by exports, with
domestic demand growing at a slower rate, meaning outflows of
goods and services between it and its euro zone partners have
been heavily weighted in Berlin's favour.
Reversing those flows - or at least ironing out the
imbalances - would boost the region's weaker economies.
But getting this done, perhaps by allowing more stores to
open on Sundays to boost consumer spending, would have a limited
effect.
Germany is also not immune to the currency global slowdown.
Its economy is now at risk of contacting in at least one
quarter this year, so German employers also need to be wary of
granting inflation-busting pay awards such as the 6.5 percent
sought by the IG Metall union for its 3.3 million electronics
and metal industry workers.
Across the bloc as a whole, meanwhile, concerns about the
outlook for the euro zone seem to have dampened the traditional
pre-Christmas shopping spree in the region's top two economies,
data showed on Tuesday.
In France, consumer spending unexpectedly dropped by 0.7
percent in December in a sign consumers are tightening their
purse strings as uncertainties over jobs and economic growth
weigh.
"What's obvious is that we've got a real stagnation in
consumer spending which raises questions about France's economic
model which is based largely on dynamic consumption," Gilles
Moec, economist at Deutsche Bank, said.
Data suggested a similar problem in Germany, where retail
sales unexpectedly fell 1.4 percent.
GERMANY LEADS
But economists said anecdotal evidence as well as recent
consumer surveys suggest German demand remains buoyant and the
figure would be revised up.
"As long as the labour market is doing well, consumption
will be strong," Commerzbank's Ulrike Rondorf said.
That is a lesson Europe's weaker nations may learn by
following Germany's lead.
Back in 2005, Germany's jobless rate soared to above 12
percent, while Spain's fell to below 8.5 percent.
Since then, Berlin has implemented root-and-branch labour
reforms, matching work hours more closely to demand and
introducing job sharing and encouraging part-time work.
By the end of 2011 that picture had dramatically reversed,
with Germany falling to a post-reunification low and Spain
clocking off the year at 22.85 percent, its highest jobless rate
in 17 years.
"Germany, in putting into place reforms, has showed that
there is a way to prevent this rise in unemployment," Etienne de
Callatay, economist at Bank Degroof in Brussels, said.
"... If we want to fight against unemployment you need to
follow the German example."
Spain's government will unveil major labour reforms later
this month, but even if they are far-reaching, the country's
central bank only expects jobless rates to fall in the medium
term.
Growth will only come "from a return of core Europe to where
it was before July of last year," when concerns about peripheral
nations' ability to service their debts triggered a bout of
market contagion, Berenberg Bank's Schmieding said.