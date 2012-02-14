* German ZEW index rises to highest since April 2011
* Contrasts with gloomy European data, OECD warning
* Portugal and Greek recessions sharpen
By Sarah Marsh
BERLIN, Feb 14 German analyst and investor
sentiment leapt to its highest level in 10 months in February,
reinforcing signs that Europe's largest economy is returning to
growth as the rest of the euro zone faces a mild recession.
The ZEW think tank's monthly poll of economic sentiment
jumped for the third month in a row, to its highest level since
April 2011, smashing expectations and sending the euro to a
session high against the dollar.
This contrasted starkly with other European data showing
output at factories in the euro zone tumbled in December and
Portugal's recession deepened in the last quarter of 2011.
A Reuters poll showed the euro zone economy shrinking 0.4
percent in 2012, returning to growth in 2013 with a 1.0 percent
expansion.
But Germany may be the trainblazer.
"Germany is leaving the winter slump earlier than rest of
euro zone," said Christian Schulz of Berenberg Bank. "Germany
fundamentally has a high level of competitiveness."
"The economy only contracted because euro zone crisis
derailed whole European continent and beyond."
Mannheim-based ZEW said its sentiment index rose to 5.4 from
-21.6 in January. This was the first time the index turned
positive since May, and compared with a consensus forecast in a
Reuters poll of analysts for a gain to -12.0.
Germany's export-driven economy recovered quickly from the
2008/09 financial crisis, outpacing peers, but it began to feel
the pinch late last year due to a global slowdown and
uncertainty over the euro zone debt crisis.
Official data due on Wednesday is expected to show the
economy contracted 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011.
Germany faces a period of weak growth with "significant
downside risks to activity", the Organisation for Economic
Co-operation and Development said in a report on Tuesday.
"Germany needs to go beyond successful crisis management and
address the long-term underpinnings of growth," the Paris-based
organisation said, sticking to its forecast for 2012 economic
growth of just 0.6 percent.
However, forward-looking surveys show that the economy will
likely avoid a recession and pick up again at the beginning of
2012 on the back of a stabilising global economy and optimism
over the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.
"The recent slowdown in economic growth isn't likely to last
in the view of the surveyed financial market experts," said ZEW
president Wolfgang Franz in Mannheim. "There is a good chance
that the German economy will experience a slight uplift in the
second half of 2012."
EUROPE FACES RECESSION
The upbeat forward-looking ZEW survey contrasted with other
data released on Tuesday, suggesting Europe is mired in a mild
recession which will drag on the global economy.
Euro zone industrial production fell 1.1 percent in December
from November, partly due to a sharp drop in German output, as
the euro zone debt crisis damaged morale among shoppers and
businesses alike.
"December's euro-zone industrial production data add to
evidence that the economy shrunk pretty sharply in the fourth
quarter," said Ben May of Capital Economics, noting he expected
Wednesday's data to show the euro zone economy contracted by 0.5
percent in the fourth quarter.
Preliminary data on the euro zone's gross domestic product
in the fourth quarter will be released on Wednesday and is
expected to show a 0.3 percent contraction.
Belgium, Portugal and Greece are already in recession and
the rest of euro zone is expected to struggle through a mild
recession this year, although Germany may now avoid it
altogether after a slight contraction in the fourth quarter.
Other data on Tuesday showed that the recessions in Portugal
and Greece deepened in the fourth quarter of 2011. Greece's
economy shrank at an annual 7 percent rate in the last
quarter.
Underlining Europe's weak economic outlook, rating agency
Moody's warned it may cut the triple-A ratings of France,
Britain and Austria and it downgraded six other European nations
including Italy, Spain and Portugal.
Economists said the pickup in the German economy might
stimulate growth elsewhere in Europe, but not much.
"We doubt that growth [in Germany] will be strong enough to
prompt an economic recovery in the region as a whole," May said.
The OECD noted that Germany accounted for under 3 percent of
GDP in France, Spain and Italy, and its import propensity was
rather small.
Increased domestic demand would thus likely do little to
boost export from European partners which often complain weak
German spending is causing euro zone imbalances.
"A rise in domestic demand is unlikely to translate into
much growth support for other countries," it said.