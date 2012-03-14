* Euro zone inflation at 2.7 pct in February
* Oil prices pose risks to recovery, economists say
* Industrial production up by 0.2 pct in January
* Manufacturing sector still very weak, however
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, March 14 Energy prices drove up
the cost of living in the euro zone in February, likely to drag
on a still-stagnant economy and dampening any sense of relief
that Europe's debt crisis is easing.
Energy costs were 9.5 percent higher in February than the
same month a year ago, breaking a fall in euro zone inflation
and pushing consumer prices up to 2.7 percent in the month, the
European Union's statistics office Eurostat said on Wednesday.
While inflation is below last year's peak of 3 percent,
economists and the European Central Bank had expected prices to
fall steadily in 2012 as the euro zone slips into recession.
Lower prices could have given some relief to households at a
time of rising unemployment and sharp spending cuts.
Industrial output data, also published on Wednesday, offered
some hope the economy was beginning to restart, showing
factories expanding by 0.2 percent across the bloc as a whole.
"Inflation biting into the economy is quite damaging ," said
Marco Valli, chief euro zone economist at Unicredit. "Any
further rises in prices would be a risk to growth," he said.
Euro zone prices rose for all goods and services except for
communications and education in February, compared to January.
Energy prices jumped 1.1 percent on the month.
Tensions between the West and Iran over its nuclear
programme have driven up world oil prices, even as economic
growth in the global economy - notably China - cools.
Saudi Arabia and other Gulf producers have said oil prices
could spike if tensions over Iran do not subside soon although
the Saudis have promised to fill any gap in supplies.
The ECB kept interest rates at 1 percent this month, judging
that low rates were crucial to stimulating growth and that
underlying pressures on prices seem limited for the time being.
Still, ECB President Mario Draghi said last week that rising
energy prices would likely push inflation above 2 percent in
2012 "with upside risks prevailing."
That is above the ECB's target of below, but close to 2
percent, which the Frankfurt-based bank judges to be right for
price stability and a healthy economy.
"Even so, ECB rate hikes remain a very distant prospect,"
said Martin van Vliet, an economist at ING. "The ECB may bark
but it is unlikely to bite."
"NOT MUCH COMFORT"
A slight rise in industrial production in the euro zone in
January - ending two consecutive monthly falls - pointed towards
the bloc's eventual recovery from recession later this year.
If factory output remains in positive territory for the next
few months, that would signal a better performance than the
fourth quarter's 2 percent fall and could boost GDP growth.
The devastating impact of the euro zone's debt crisis
appears to be lessening after the ECB made 1 trillion euros
available to banks and EU leaders signed a pact committing
governments to budget austerity, reassuring investors.
Seasonally-adjusted industrial production grew by 0.2
percent from December. Factories in Germany performed better,
with output climbing 1.5 percent in the euro zone's top economy.
But the euro zone's growing divide between the prosperous
north and the depressed south was clear. Production fell by 2.5
percent in Italy and by 0.2 percent in Spain, the euro zone's
third and fourth largest economies, respectively.
The overall rise in production was still lower than the 0.5
percent increase that economists had expected, according to a
Reuters poll, highlighting that life in the manufacturing sector
is still tough.
A survey of purchasing managers in February showed factory
output rising for the second month in a row after five straight
months of falls, but with activity at low levels.
"The latest industrial figures do not provide much comfort,"
said Ben May, an economist at Capital Economics, noting that the
increase in January in the euro zone only partially reversed
December's fall of 1.1 percent.