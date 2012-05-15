* Euro zone GDP just avoids recession in first quarter
* German growth tops all forecasts, France stagnates
* Italy contracts for third quarter running
* Hollande to meet Merkel to press for growth measures
By Robin Emmott and Alexandra Hudson
BRUSSELS/BERLIN, May 15 Germany pulled the euro
zone's economy back from the brink of recession at the start of
2012 but stagnation in France and contraction in southern Europe
underlined sharply differing fortunes in a bloc labouring under
the effects of austerity.
Overall gross domestic product was unchanged in the first
quarter following a dip at the end of last year, data showed on
Tuesday, meaning that the euro zone missed slipping officially
into recession by the narrowest possible margin.
But a surprisingly strong showing from Germany, whose
exporters are helping it to cope with the euro zone crisis,
flattered dismal performances in most of the other major
economies.
"Germany is leading the bloc, but this doesn't mean we will
have a strong rebound. Austerity is not going away and southern
European economies are really struggling," said Mads Koefoed, a
senior economist at Saxo Bank. "We are looking at stagnation to
very mild growth in the year to come."
Most euro zone governments are imposing austerity policies,
often at great cost to their electorates and the chances of
economic growth, hoping to counter the debt crisis by cutting
their budget deficits. However, new French President Francois
Hollande is heading to Berlin on Tuesday to argue for adding
measures to boost growth to the formula.
Tuesday's data showed a two-speed euro zone, with Italy's
recession deeper than feared and Greece suffering something akin
to a depression.
"There's a growing divergence in the euro zone, with
particularly sharp contractions in the peripheral countries that
need to do the most structural reforms, while Germany is the
outperformer," said Joost Beaumont at ABN Amro in Amsterdam.
GDP in Germany, Europe's biggest economy, rose 0.5 percent
on the quarter, confounding expectations of a more modest rise
and lifting the rest of the 17-nation currency bloc.
While the euro zone's stagnation offered little cheer, it
was still better than the 0.2 percent contraction most
economists had expected. Two successive quarters of falling GDP
would have marked the second recession since 2009.
Germany's strong showing initially bolstered markets which
were battered on Monday by growing fears that Greece will deepen
the crisis by leaving the euro zone.
The FTSEurofirst of top European shares climbed in
response, safe haven German government bond futures dipped and
the euro recovered some poise.
EVEN GERMANY SUFFERS
But even in Germany, the crisis is holding back a true
revival, and analyst and investor sentiment fell sharply in May,
separate figures showed. That ended a run of strong data for the
economy as political uncertainty took its toll on confidence.
Germany's biggest steelmaker, ThyssenKrupp, also
said on Tuesday there was no sign of a quick recovery in Europe
after the steel industry operated at reduced capacity in recent
months due to weak demand and sliding prices.
"The euro zone crisis has returned to investors' attention
with the banking troubles in Spain and political instability in
Greece," said Christian Schulz at Berenberg Bank.
France, the euro zone's second largest economy, reported no
expansion in the first quarter, unwelcome news for Hollande as
he was inaugurated in the Elysee Palace in Paris on Tuesday.
"There was no good surprise," said Philippe Waechter, chief
economist at Natixis Asset Management of the French data. "There
was weak consumption, no investment."
Hollande, who is due to attend his first EU summit in
Brussels next week, said he would urge his peers to back a pact
that coupled the goals of deficit reduction with economic
stimulus. But Italy's weaker-than-expected output epitomised
southern Europe's anaemic economies.
Italy's heavily indebted economy shrank more than expected
in the first quarter, with GDP falling 0.8 percent and marking
the third consecutive quarter contraction.
After a decade of falling productivity in Italy, the debt
crisis has highlighted how barriers to competition, heavy
regulation and bureaucracy are dragging on the economy,
discouraging investment and prosperity.
Data two weeks ago showed Spain, which is struggling to
reduce a huge deficit and rebuild its banking sector following a
burst property bubble, is already in recession, after GDP shrank
0.3 percent in the first quarter.
Even in the wealthy Netherlands, economic output contracted
for a third consecutive quarter, shrinking 0.2 percent in the
first quarter of 2012 compared with the previous three months,
underscoring just how damaging the crisis has become.
Greece, still without a government nine days after elections
as its political parties argue about whether to rip up its
bailout programme, is in its fifth consecutive year of
recession, which is tantamount to a depression.
Greek GDP contracted 6.2 percent year-on-year in the first
quarter of 2012.
POPULAR RESISTANCE
EU leaders have been unable to find a way back to growth,
while many southern Europeans are turning against the austerity
measures, holding huge street protests in Madrid and backing
radical political parties in the Greek elections.
Hollande wants new growth measures and while German
Chancellor Angela Merkel has not disagreed in principle, she is
unlikely to accept anything that pushes government debt up
further.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti is also pressing for a
growth strategy. He won support from an unlikely source when
credit ratings agency Moody's sharply downgraded 26 Italian
banks, saying budget-cutting measures and an Italian recession
had hit demand and increased the level of bad loans.
A hefty defeat for Merkel's conservatives in a German state
election on Sunday, meted out by the Social Democrats who have
argued against austerity for austerity's stake, will add to the
pressure on the chancellor.