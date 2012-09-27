* Economic sentiment slips further
* Business climate indicator lowest since Oct. 2009
* Economists see another quarter of economic contraction
By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, Sept 27 The outlook for Europe's
economy darkened on Thursday with euro zone business confidence
falling to a three-year low and a range of economic indicators
across the continent pointing towards recession.
Shrinking lending and rising unemployment in Germany, until
now a mainstay for growth in the euro zone, added to the gloom,
with economists saying there was now no hope of growth for the
region in the third quarter of the year.
"It is bad. Everything is down, we are heading towards
another quarterly economic contraction," said Carsten Brzeski,
economist at ING bank in Brussels.
The euro zone economy stagnated in the first three months of
the year and contracted 0.2 percent in the April-June period.
Economists expect another contraction in the third quarter.
Two consecutive quarters of contraction is considered to
mark recession.
"While the (European Central Bank's) promise of bond buying
and the German court ruling (endorsing the euro zone's permanent
bailout fund) did a lot to calm financial markets, there is
still the big issue of non-existent growth," Brzeski said.
The European Commission's monthly economic sentiment survey
showed the index for the 17 countries sharing the euro falling
to 85 points this month from 86.1 in August. Economists polled
by Reuters had expected no change.
"It's yet another blow to euro zone growth hopes, especially
as it follows on from the purchasing managers' surveys
indicating that services and manufacturing output contracted at
the fastest rate for 39 months in September," said Howard
Archer, economist at IHS Global Insight.
"Consequently, it appears that the euro zone has suffered
further, appreciable GDP contraction in the third quarter. This
would put the euro zone officially into recession."
The European Commission's business climate indicator for the
euro area, which points to the phase of the economic cycle, fell
to -1.34 points in September from -1.18 in August, against
market expectations of -1.19 points. The September reading was
the lowest since October 2009.
GLOOM
More evidence of economic gloom in the third quarter came
from European Central Bank data on lending to households and
companies, which showed credit to the economy fell more than
expected in August.
Loans to the private sector fell 0.6 percent from the same
month a year ago, data released by the European Central Bank
showed on Thursday, coming in below the expectations of
economists polled by Reuters for no change.
The flow of loans to non-financial firms fell 10 billion
euros after rising by 8 billion euros in July. The monthly flow
of loans to households showed a gain of 7 billion euros after a
drop of 1 billion euros in the previous month.
The Commission sentiment survey showed euro zone sentiment
in industry declined to -16.1 in September from -15.4 in August,
and to -12 in the services sector from -10.8.
"The country breakdown signals a sharper deterioration in
the core than in the peripheries, the latter, however, remained
at extremely low levels," said Evelyn Herrmann, European
economist at BNP Paribas.
Germany, long the main engine of the euro zone economy, was
suffering too.
"German economic sentiment posted another deterioration to
an index level of 94.7 from 95.8, which, again, was mostly
driven by the manufacturing sector, but also by the services
sector," she said.
German unemployment rose for a sixth month running in
September, suggesting domestic demand might not be able to
compensate for weakening exports amid the euro zone crisis and
power growth in the bloc's number one economy.
Joblessness remains near to its lowest level since German
reunification more than two decades ago, and the unemployment
rate held steady at 6.8 percent, contrasting starkly with the
sickly labour market in many peers, including France and Spain.
But it rose by 9,000 in September, as the global slowdown
and the euro zone's three-year-old crisis weigh on exports and
prompt companies to hold back on investment, and economists said
they saw it rising more in the months ahead.
The Commission data showed sentiment among euro zone
consumers - the buying public - fell to -25.9 from -24.6 and to
-18.6 from -17.2 in retail trade. Construction was the only
sector where confidence improved marginally, to -31.9 from -33.1
in August.
The data also showed that inflation expectations rose among
producers, the services sector and households alike, potentially
complicating any possible decision by the European Central Bank
to cut interest rates and help the economy.
But ING's Brzeski said the results of the Commission survey
on inflation expectations were more closely correlated to
ongoing price developments, with opinions strongly influenced by
the spike in fuel prices.
"It does not make life easier for the ECB, but, under
(President Mario) Draghi, the ECB has become more growth
oriented with inflation more a derivative of growth, so with
this drop in growth, the window for another rate cut this year
is still open," he added.