BRUSSELS Dec 14 Europeans' reluctance to spend
on travel and eating out slowed increases in the cost of living
in the euro zone in November, and the economy's deteriorating
power to generate jobs offered little chance for consumers to
help in economic recovery.
Annual inflation in the 17 countries sharing the euro was
2.2 percent in November, the EU's statistics office Eurostat
said on Friday, confirming its initial estimate.
Employment in the single currency area fell 0.2 percent in
the third quarter from the second, Eurostat said in a separate
release, showing a worsening of the bloc's job rate since the
summer in Europe, highlighting the impact of the debt crisis.
Household spending, constrained by government cuts and
record unemployment, was mainly limited to food and clothing in
November and consumer price inflation fell 0.2 percent from
October, with transport, recreation, culture and restaurant
costs all slipping in the month.