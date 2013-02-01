* Consumer price inflation at 2 pct in January vs year-ago
* Unemployment at 11.7 pct in December, remains at record
high
BRUSSELS Feb 1 Euro zone inflation fell more
than expected in January in a sign that companies were cutting
prices to entice shoppers at a time when joblessness remained at
a record level at the end of 2012.
The rate of consumer price inflation in the 17 countries
using the euro fell to 2 percent in January compared to a year
ago, the EU's statistics office Eurostat said on Friday.
The reading, Eurostat's first estimate, was lower than the
2.2 percent level forecast by economists polled by Reuters,
which was also December's level.
Unemployment remained at a euro-era high of 11.7 percent in
December, Eurostat also said, slightly lower than the 11.9
percent level expected by economists, but still higher than the
European Commission's year-end 11.3 percent prediction.
Inflation is now near the European Central Bank's target of
close to, but below 2 percent, and along with record
unemployment, gives the ECB bank room to cut interest rates
again to stimulate the economy.
But an improvement in euro zone business morale for the
third straight month in January and better factory output
suggest the bloc has passed the worst of its recession, meaning
further ECB stimulus in the form of lower borrowing costs may
not be necessary.
The ECB's task is also complicated by a divide between
wealthier, northern countries which are showing signs of
emerging from the euro zone's three-year debt crisis and
countries such as Spain and Italy, that are in deep recessions.
"The story in the euro zone remains one of national
divergence between the peripheries and the core," said Evelyn
Herrmann, an economist at BNP Paribas in London, also pointing
to a growing gap between the German and French economies.