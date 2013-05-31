* Unemployment rises to 12.2 percent in April
* Inflation in May leaves room for ECB to act
By Robin Emmott and Martin Santa
BRUSSELS, May 31 Unemployment has reached a new
high in the euro zone and inflation remains well below the
European Central Bank's target, showing the size of the
challenge EU leaders are facing in their efforts to revive the
bloc's sickly economy.
Joblessness in the 17-nation currency area rose to 12.2
percent in April, Eurostat said on Friday, marking a new record
since the EU's statistics office started collecting data on the
countries in 1995.
With the euro zone also in its longest ever recession since
its creation in 1999, consumer price inflation was far below the
ECB's 2 percent target in May, although it ticked up to 1.4
percent from 1.2 percent in April.
That rise may quieten concerns about deflation, but the
deepening unemployment crisis is a threat to the social fabric
of the euro zone, with almost two-thirds of young Greeks unable
to find work and southern Europe facing a 'lost generation'.
In France, Europe's second largest economy behind Germany,
the number of jobless people rose to a record in April, while in
Italy, the unemployment rate hit its highest level in at least
36 years, with 40 percent of young people out of jobs.
Expectations are rising for the ECB to act to revive the
economy and go beyond another interest rate cut to consider a
U.S.-style money printing programme known as quantitative
easing.
"We do not expect a strong recovery in the euro zone," said
Nick Matthews, a senior economist at Nomura International in
London. "It puts pressure on the ECB to deliver even more
conventional and non conventional measures."
ECB President Mario Draghi, who already saved the euro zone
from breaking up last year with a plan to buy the bonds of
governments in trouble, has so far preferred to leave the onus
on euro zone governments to reform.
The European Commission, the EU's executive, told
governments this week they must focus on reforms to outdated
labour and pension systems to regain Europe's lost business
dynamism, trying to shift its focus away from budget cuts
towards growth.
But even if governments take on powerful unions and vested
interests to enact reforms, they will take time to produce
benefits and the impact of the euro zone's debt and banking
crises have been sapping confidence from companies and
households.
Private consumption saved Germany from slipping into
recession in the first three months of this year, data showed on
Friday, but retail sales still fell unexpectedly in April
because of the cold European winter.
Meanwhile, French consumer spending dropped again in
February, falling by 0.2 percent after contracting in January.
French household purchasing power contracted in 2012 for the
first time since 1984.