BRUSSELS, June 5 The pace of the euro zone's
economic contraction slowed down quarter-on-quarter in the first
three months of this year, the EU's statistics office confirmed
on Wednesday, but retail sales in April pointed to continued
weakness in household demand.
The European Union's statistics office confirmed its earlier
estimates that gross domestic product in the 17 countries using
the euro fell 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter in the
January-March period, for a 1.1 percent year-on-year
contraction.
That came after a 0.6 percent decline in euro zone quarterly
output in the previous three months.
The smaller fall in the first quarter of 2013 was mainly
thanks to a stabilisation of inventories and household demand,
which, unlike in the previous three months, did not weigh down
the overall result.
But retail sales data, a proxy for consumer demand, fell
more than expected in April, pointing to the continued weakness
of private consumption at the start of the second quarter.
Retail sales in the euro zone fell 0.5 percent
month-on-month in April for a 1.1 percent year-on-year decline.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected only a 0.1 percent
monthly fall and a 0.8 percent annual contraction.
Eurostat data showed there was a positive contribution from
euro zone net trade in the first three months of the year but
only because imports declined more than exports - another signal
of very weak domestic demand.
The European Commission expects the euro zone to start
growing again on a quarterly basis already from the second
quarter, with a 0.1 percent quarterly expansion forecast.