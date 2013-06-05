* Euro zone contraction slows thanks to stabilising
inventories, households
* April retail sales weak; soft private demand amid record
unemployment
By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, June 5 The pace of the euro zone's
economic contraction slowed quarter-on-quarter in the first
three months of this year, EU statistics showed on Wednesday,
but retail sales in April pointed to continued weakness in
household demand.
The European Union's statistics office confirmed its earlier
estimates that gross domestic product in the 17 countries using
the euro fell 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter in the
January-March period, for a 1.1 percent year-on-year
contraction.
That came after a 0.6 percent decline in euro zone quarterly
output in the previous three months.
"The euro zone remains stuck in recession, despite some
signs that the recession is easing a bit," said Jonathan Loynes,
chief European economist at Capital Economics.
The smaller fall in the first quarter of 2013 was mainly
thanks to a stabilisation of inventories and household demand,
which, unlike in the previous three months, did not weigh down
the overall result.
But retail sales data, a proxy for consumer demand, fell
more than expected in April, pointing to continued weakness of
private consumption at the start of the second quarter.
Economists said that was to be expected given record high
unemployment of 12.2 percent.
"Consumers are still doing little to help the euro zone
return to growth, which is little surprise given the pressure
they are under in a number of countries from high and rising
unemployment and limited purchasing power," said Howard Archer,
economist at IHS Global Insight.
Retail sales in the euro zone fell 0.5 percent
month-on-month in April for a 1.1 percent year-on-year decline.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected only a 0.1 percent
monthly fall and a 0.8 percent annual contraction.
TRADE HELPS
Eurostat GDP data showed there was a 0.1 percentage point
positive contribution to the overall result from euro zone net
trade in the first three months of the year - but only because
imports declined more than exports, another signal of very weak
domestic demand.
The positive net trade was, however, more than offset by a
sharp fall in investment, which subtracted 0.3 percentage points
from the overall final figure, leaving it at -0.2 percent.
The contribution from government spending, constrained by
fiscal consolidation to regain market confidence in euro zone
public finances, was zero, for the third quarter running.
Economists noted that private investment, especially in
southern Europe where the recession was the deepest, was
constrained by expensive credit to companies, as banks there are
reluctant to lend to firms despite record low ECB lending rates.
Such tight credit conditions in the south of the continent
are now a top policy challenge for the euro zone.
The European Commission expects the euro zone to start
growing again on a quarterly basis already from the second
quarter, with a 0.1 percent quarterly expansion forecast.
And the European Central Bank also expects the euro zone to
start growing later this year.
"The economic situation in the euro area remains challenging
but there are a few signs of a possible stabilisation, and our
baseline scenario continues to be one of a very gradual recovery
starting in the latter part of this year," ECB President Mario
Draghi said on Monday.
But economists were less upbeat.
"We don't really think there will be a gradual recovery in
the second half of the year. The ECB's view is optimistic, this
is mainly based by expectation of external developments in the
world," said Capital Economics' Loynes.
"The reality is that a large chunk of the euro zone is stuck
in recession because of the combination of impacts of the fiscal
consolidation combined with structural deficits in
competitiveness," he added.