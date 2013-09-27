* Confidence climbs for fifth month in a row, hits 2-yr high
* Improvement seen across all business sectors
BRUSSELS, Sept 27 Optimism in the euro zone's
economy brightened for the fifth month running and hit a 2-year
high in September, driven by improving confidence across all
sectors and confirming that a recovery is underway.
The European Commission said on Friday the 17-nation bloc's
morale rose faster than expected to 96.9 from 95.3 in August,
the best reading since August 2011.
In the wider European Union, confidence was up by 2.4 points
to 100.6 points, taking the indicator above its long-term
average for the first time since July 2011.
In the euro zone, the positive trend was particularly strong
in three out of the bloc's five largest economies, with Spain
and Italy rising by 2.5 points and France up by 1.6 points.
Sentiment in Germany, Europe's biggest economy, was broadly
unchanged, while the mood in the Netherlands worsened by 0.9
points in September.
Across the bloc, employment plans were revised upwards in
industry, services, retail trade and construction, the European
Commission said.
Separately, the euro zone's business climate - which points
to the phase of the business cycle - was broadly unchanged after
inching up to -0.20 points from -0.22 in August.
The EU's executive arm said a significantly more negative
assessment of past production had prevented an even stronger
improvement.
The European Central Bank's president said earlier this
month that recent confidence indicators confirmed expectations
of gradual improvement in the economy, which is expected to gain
a more solid footing next year.