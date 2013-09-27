* Confidence climbs for fifth month in a row, hits 2-yr high
* Improvement seen across all business sectors
By Martin Santa
BRUSSELS, Sept 27 Optimism about the euro zone's
economy brightened for the fifth month running and hit a 2-year
high in September, adding to evidence that a recovery is
underway.
The European Commission said on Friday the 17-nation bloc's
morale rose faster than expected to 96.9 from 95.3 in August,
the best reading since August 2011.
The 9.5-trillion euro economy returned to a modest growth in
second quarter of this year with a 0.3 percent rise, driven by a
stronger-than-expected expansion in Germany and France.
Euro zone leaders, struggling to bring down record
unemployment, are looking for growth to continue into 2014.
"It's the first time in quite a while that we have seen such
a broad improvement," said Frederik Ducrozet, a senior euro zone
economist at Credit Agricole. "There is a rebalancing in the
sources of growth, which in the initial phase was driven by
manufacturing," he added.
In a promising sign, confidence was also up in the wider
European Union, rising by 2.4 points to 100.6 points and taking
the Commission's measure of morale above its long-term average
for the first time since July 2011.
For the euro zone, the positive trend was particularly clear
in three out of the bloc's five largest economies, with Spain
and Italy rising by 2.5 points and France up by 1.6 points.
The European Central Bank said earlier this month that
recent confidence indicators confirmed expectations of gradual
improvement in the economy, which is expected to gain a more
solid footing next year.
Sentiment in Germany, Europe's biggest economy, was broadly
unchanged.
Across the bloc, employment plans were revised upwards in
industry, services, retail trade and construction, the European
Commission said.
Separately, the euro zone's business climate - which points
to the phase of the business cycle - was broadly unchanged after
inching up to -0.20 points from -0.22 in August.
The EU's executive arm said a significantly more negative
assessment of past production had prevented an even stronger
improvement.
In the bloc's larger economies, only the mood in the
Netherlands worsened, by 0.9 points, as the country struggles
with the fallout of a housing bubble.
Still, the euro zone's recovery from recession is likely to
be modest as governments continue to reduce spending to try to
bring their budgets in check, following the runaway boom years
of the euro that sowed the since of bloc's debt crisis.
"This is another sign that the euro zone has continued to
grow, but far too slowly to address the region's unemployment
and debt problems," said Jonathan Loynes, chief European
economist at Capital Economics.