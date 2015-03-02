BRUSSELS, March 2 Euro zone consumer prices fell
by less than expected in February and core inflation held steady
and unemployment eased in January for the third month in a row,
data from the European statistics office showed on Monday.
Eurostat estimated that consumer prices in the 19 countries
sharing the euro dropped 0.3 percent year-on-year after in
February a 0.6 percent annual drop in January and a 0.2 percent
fall in December.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.4 percent
price decline.
Eurostat said that much cheaper energy, the prices of which
were 7.9 percent lower in February than a year earlier and a 0.2
percent decline in prices of non-energy industrial goods were
the main factors pulling down the overall index.
Without the volatile energy and unprocessed food components
-- a measure the European Central Bank calls core inflation --
prices grew 0.6 percent year-on-year, the same as in January.
The ECB wants to keep inflation below, but close to 2
percent over the medium term, so to accelerate price growth it
will start printing money later this month to buy euro zone
government bonds - a policy known as 'quantitative easing'.
The ECB, which is expected to give more details of the plan
after its policy meeting on Thursday, plans to spend 60 billion
euros ($67.2 billion) a month on the programme - buying mainly
sovereign bonds, but also some private sector assets.
By September next year, more than 1 trillion euros will have
been created under quantitative easing, the ECB's last remaining
major policy option for reviving economic growth and warding off
deflation.
Eurostat data showed there were reasons for cautious
optimism as euro zone unemployment, usually the last indicator
to react to improving economic conditions, fell for the third
month in a row to 11.2 percent of the workforce in January from
11.3 percent in December, 11.4 percent in November and 11.5
percent in October.
The number of people without jobs in the euro zone was
18.059 million in January against 18.199 million in December.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)