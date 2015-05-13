(Adds Italian, Dutch figures, French finance minister)
* French growth fastest in two years
* Germany slows as foreign markets struggle
* Laggard Italy grows in first quarter, above forecasts
* Overall euro zone growth seen at solid 0.5 percent
By Ingrid Melander and Michelle Martin
PARIS/BERLIN, May 13 France posted its fastest
economic growth rate in two years in the first three months of
2015 but Germany slowed from the robust pace it rattled along at
late last year, official data showed on Wednesday.
Quarterly French growth of 0.6 percent surpassed market
expectations for a 0.4 percent expansion but Europe's largest
economy disappointed by growing 0.3 percent, well below the 0.7
percent rate of the last quarter of 2014.
Euro zone countries appear to have benefited from cheap
energy and food prices, a weak euro and European Central Bank
money printing so far this year.
But with the price of oil way higher than it was in January
and government borrowing costs starting to back up despite the
ECB's bond buying, there are clouds on the horizon.
The GDP number for the euro zone as a whole is due at 0900
GMT and forecast to show solid growth of 0.5 percent, a rate it
did not manage in any quarter of 2014.
The French government has predicted its economy would grow
by at least 1 percent this year after eking out only 0.2 percent
last year. Wednesday's data suggested that could be exceeded
though probably not by enough to dent a double-digit
unemployment rate.
"We will be at more than 1 percent at year-end," Finance
Minister Michel Sapin told BFM television after the data was
published.
The strong quarter-on-quarter data was supported by consumer
spending, corporate investment, industrial output and
inventories, while exports slowed. The Bank of France has
forecast growth will drop to 0.3 percent in the second quarter.
Italy, the euro zone's most sluggish economy for over a
decade, picked up by 0.3 percent in Q1, just beating forecasts.
That left GDP flat year-on-year, the first time it had not
posted an annual contraction since the third quarter of 2011.
Italy is widely forecast to continue to lag most of its
peers this year, even though a return to modest growth is
expected for the first time since 2011.
GERMAN TRADE DRAGS
The German statistics Office said public and private
consumption had contributed positively to the economy in the
first quarter. Trade was a drag as imports rose more sharply
than exports.
While Germany has traditionally been an export-led economy,
household spending is now the main growth driver as weakness in
euro zone trading partners and further afield cuts foreign
demand.
Chinese factory output, investment and retail sales data all
undercut expectations on Wednesday, reinforcing expectations
that Beijing will have to step up its efforts to boost a cooling
economy.
The world's second largest economy is a huge market for
German goods and services.
"Weak global trade is hitting German industry ... and if the
consumers start refraining from spending too, overall economic
growth will decline rapidly," said Thomas Gitzel, chief
economist at VP Bank.
Spain reported 0.9 percent first quarter growth two weeks
ago, marking its fastest rate of expansion since 2007. That is
unlikely to be bettered by many, or any, of its peers.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's government, which faces
elections later this year, has raised its 2015 growth target to
2.9 percent.
The Dutch economy grew 0.4 percent in the first quarter of
2015 compared to the previous three months whiled Finland's GDP
shrank 0.1 percent, preliminary data showed on Wednesday.
The Finnish economy has contracted for three years in a row
and has yet to return to 2008 output levels.
(Additional reporting by Gavin Jones in Rome, Writing by Mike
Peacock; editing by Jeremy Gaunt)