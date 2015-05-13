* Bloc grows 0.4 percent q/q, fastest in nearly 2 years
* Cheap food, fuel boost spending as QE kicks in
* French growth is fastest in two years
* Germany slows as foreign markets struggle
(Recasts with euro zone numbers)
By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, May 13 A slowdown in Germany weighed
on the euro zone in the first quarter, but the bloc's economy
still grew at its fastest in almost two years as cheap food and
fuel boosted spending and a central bank stimulus programme
kicked in.
Gross domestic product in the 19 countries sharing the euro
rose 0.4 percent quarter-on-quarter for a 1.0 percent
year-on-year rise - just below forecasts in a Reuters poll of
economists.
European Union statistics office Eurostat gave no detailed
breakdown with Wednesday's data, while economists said growth
was likely to have been helped by lower food and energy prices,
a weak euro and the asset-buying programme the European Central
Bank started in early March.
"It is evident that improved growth was due to strengthened
domestic demand. Domestic demand was certainly behind the
improved growth in France and Italy, and it also reportedly held
up reasonably well in Germany," said Howard Archer, economist at
IHS Global Insight.
GERMANY DISAPPOINTS, FRANCE OUTPERFORMS
Overall, however, growth in Europe's largest, and
traditionally export-led, economy Germany slowed more than
expected as imports rose more sharply than sales abroad.
That net drag from trade activity was replicated across the
bloc as muted global growth curbed export growth despite a
weaker euro, Archer said.
Germany's GDP grew 0.3 percent on the quarter, down from 0.7
percent in the previous three months and undershooting a
consensus forecast of 0.5 percent in a Reuters poll.
"Weak global trade is hitting German industry ... and if the
consumers start refraining from spending too, overall economic
growth will decline rapidly," said Thomas Gitzel, chief
economist at VP Bank.
The growth rate was half that of neighbouring France, the
bloc's No.2 economy, which expanded by 0.6 percent, its
strongest rate in two years, boosted by a 0.8 percent rise in
consumer spending.
Finance Minister Michel Sapin said the French economy would
now grow faster than the 1 percent the government had forecast
for 2015.
Archer said it was likely that consumer spending was a
significant growth driver across the region and that investment
strengthened in a number of countries, helped by improved
business confidence.
Higher inventories were also likely to have contributed to
growth.
STEADY ACCELERATION
Quarterly growth in the euro zone was the strongest since
the second quarter of 2013 and marked a steady acceleration over
the growth rates of 2014.
Marco Valli, chief euro zone economist at UniCredit, said
the same pace of growth should be maintained in the current
quarter as waning support from oil prices should be compensated
by a stronger impact from the weak euro.
"We think the euro zone has reached cruising speed of
1.5-2.0 percent annualised (growth), with favourable
developments in oil prices and the exchange rate more than
offsetting ongoing weakness in global trade," he said.
Economists said the faster euro zone growth and an end to a
run of negative inflation numbers in April were unlikely to stop
the ECB's money printing programme.
The central bank, which aims to lift euro zone inflation
expectations back to its target rate of just below 2 percent,
has repeatedly said it has no plans to end the quantitative
easing scheme before its scheduled conclusion in September 2016.
The euro zone's third biggest economy Italy grew 0.3 percent
quarter on quarter, slightly more than expected thanks to a
pick-up in domestic demand, fuelling hopes of a recovery this
year after three years of recession.
(Additional reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Gavin Jones in
Rome, editing by Jeremy Gaunt and John Stonestreet)