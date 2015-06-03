* May final composite PMI 53.6
* Recruitment at four-year high
* Firms still cutting prices
* Services PMI momentum: link.reuters.com/vut72w
* European PMIs: link.reuters.com/suw32w
* European services PMIs comparison: link.reuters.com/keq22v
* Euro zone retail sales growth, inflation and unemployment:
link.reuters.com/xej84s
* Euro zone retail sales growth and consumer confidence: link.reuters.com/tyb25s
By Jonathan Cable
LONDON, June 3 Euro zone business growth lost a
little momentum last month despite companies cutting prices, but
unemployment has fallen across the bloc with firms taking on
staff to meet existing demand.
The deceleration in growth will be disappointing for the
European Central Bank, which is expected to leave policy
unchanged later on Wednesday, coming just a few months after it
embarked on a trillion-euro quantitative easing programme to try
to drive growth and fuel inflation.
"The economy is in better shape than it was last year due to
a combination of lower oil prices, weaker exchange rate and
improvement in confidence," said Ken Wattret at BNP Paribas.
"But some of those effects have begun to fade - the exchange
rate has rebounded somewhat, the oil price has rebounded
somewhat and the enhancement effect of the QE programme has worn
off a bit."
Aided by the triple-booster of cheaper oil, ECB asset-buying
and the rise in the dollar exchange rate, euro zone countries
are expected to post GDP growth of 1.4 percent this year and 2.1
percent next year, the OECD said on Wednesday.
That is an upward revision from the respective 1.1 and 1.7
percent forecasts the think tank made in November and compares
with a Reuters poll last month that predicted 1.4 percent growth
this year and 1.8 percent next.
Markit's final composite Purchasing Managers' Index, seen as
a good guide to growth, stood at 53.6 in May, above an earlier
flash reading of 53.4 but below April's 53.9. A reading above 50
implies growth.
To stimulate business, firms have been cutting prices since
April 2012 but did so last month at the weakest rate in nearly a
year, according to the PMI. Official data on Tuesday showed
prices in the bloc rose 0.3 percent last month.
With prices still falling the bloc's dominant service
industry performed slightly better than previously thought while
official data showed retail sales rose 0.7 percent in April
having sunk 0.8 percent the month before.
Unemployment fell to 11.1 percent in April, official data
showed on Wednesday, and should fall further last month as the
PMI showed service firms increased headcount at the fastest rate
since November 2010.
But in Britain, outside the bloc, growth in its service
sector suffered its sharpest slowdown in nearly four years in
May, according to a survey which suggested a recent cooling of
the economy might last longer than previously thought.
"The unexpected fall in May's Markit/CIPS report on services
shows that the economic recovery still looks a bit fragile, but
the big picture is that growth in the sector remains pretty
healthy," said Vicky Redwood at Capital Economics.
The Bank of England was unanimously expected in a Reuters
poll to leave interest rates at a record low of 0.5 percent when
it meets on Thursday and not begin tightening policy until
earlier next year.
In what could be the ECB's least eventful meeting in months
on Wednesday markets will be scrutinising President Mario
Draghi's comments for the central bank's latest views on the
economic outlook and the Greek crisis.
Greece's creditors on Tuesday drafted the broad lines of an
agreement to put to the leftist government in Athens in a bid to
conclude four months of acrimonious negotiations and release aid
before the cash-strapped country runs out of money.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)