BRUSSELS, June 3 Euro zone retail sales rose and
unemployment fell in April, the European Union's statistics
office data showed on Wednesday, adding to signs of economic
recovery in the single currency area.
Eurostat said retail sales in the 19 countries sharing the
euro rose 0.7 percent month-on-month in April for a 2.2 percent
year-on-year increase -- above the market consensus of a 2.0
percent annual rise.
"Although consumer confidence has waned slightly in the bloc
in May, it remains at high levels and the data suggest that
consumption could post another strong quarter in Q2," said Colin
Bermingham, economist at BNP Paribas.
Unemployment, an indicator that usually reacts to economic
developments with a lag, fell to 11.1 percent of the workforce
in April from a downwardly revised 11.2 percent in March as the
number of people without jobs fell by 130,000 people to 17.846
million.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a smaller fall in
the number of unemployed -- to 11.2 percent.
The data adds to other signs of economic recovery in the
euro zone, which returned to inflation in May after five months
of falling prices and stagnation, following an acceleration of
economic growth in the first quarter of 2015.
TABLE FOR UNEMPLOYMENT:
TABLE FOR RETAIL SALES:
