* Euro area sentiment boosted by industry, services, retail
* ECB says recovery on track but oil drags on inflation
* German inflation remains close to zero
* Spain grows at fastest pace since before financial crisis
By Paul Carrel
BERLIN, July 30 Confidence in the euro zone
economy hit a four-year high in July and the European Central
Bank said recovery is picking up, supported by loose monetary
policy aimed at countering persistently low inflation.
Spain's economy was a case in point, with data on Thursday
showing it growing at the fastest pace since before the
financial crisis. Weak German price pressures, however, showed
the threat of deflation has not disappeared with the rising
economic tide.
The ECB is four months into a money-printing programme which
has warded off deflation but not yet pepped up prices in the
euro zone, where Greece's economic crisis has fed uncertainty
about the outlook.
The central bank expects prices to start rising towards the
end of this year. But anaemic German inflation of just 0.1
percent this month highlighted the size of the task facing the
ECB, which targets inflation of 2 percent over the medium term.
Euro zone inflation, to be updated on Friday, is running at
0.2 percent.
"For the ECB it is good news on the economy but the
inflation data suggest it is right in signalling that (the money
printing) will continue in the coming months as it attempts to
get inflation back to its goal," said Nick Kounis, economist at
ABN Amro.
To stimulate the economy, the ECB has cut interest rates to
record lows, provided banks with billions of euros in cheap
loans and embarked on its plan to spend 60 billion euros ($65.58
billion) a month buying bonds until at least September 2016.
"I think the euro zone economy is building momentum," added
Kounis, echoing the ECB's message in an economic bulletin, in
which it said lower oil prices should support growth.
The results of the European Commission's monthly economic
sentiment indicator, which surpassed forecasts and hit 104.0 in
July after 103.5 in June, came after a provisional bailout
agreement was struck between Greece and the euro zone.
The 11th-hour deal narrowly averted a Greek exit from the
euro zone and -- at least for the immediate future -- removes a
source of risk to the currency area. Business confidence in
Germany duly rose this month.
A nuclear deal with Iran and declines in oil prices for most
of July also supported the economic backdrop in the 19-country
euro area.
Bailed-out Ireland, in the meantime, reported in a delayed
report that first-quarter growth at a striking 1.4 percent
quarter-on-quarter.
SPAIN SHINES
In Spain, the economy grew at its fastest rate since 2007 in
the second quarter with more growth expected ahead.
Since Spain emerged from a prolonged downturn in mid-2013,
economic growth has been driven by a steady rise in consumer
spending underpinned by competitive prices, record numbers of
tourists and a gradual drop in a sky-high unemployment rate.
The Spanish case offers hope that countries on the euro
zone's southern periphery can regain competitiveness and growth
by reforming and through so-called 'internal devaluation',
effectively cutting wage and other costs.
Greece, however, faces a long road to recovery. Economic
sentiment there fell in July.
In Germany, unemployment unexpectedly rose by 9,000 to 2.799
million in July -- its biggest increase since May last year.
July is often a weak month for Germany's labour market as a
flood of young people enters the workforce.
Federal Labour Office chief Frank-Juergen Weise said the
German labour market remained in good shape. The agency's index
of job openings hit a record high in July.
German economic growth weakened to 0.3 percent at the start
of this year and the finance ministry said last week that the
economy would probably expand by around the same amount between
April and June, with domestic demand propelling growth while
foreign trade picks up.
In neighbouring Austria, the economy expanded 0.3 percent in
the second quarter on the back of rising consumption and
investments.
Further north, the economies of Latvia and Lithuania grew by
2.7 percent and 1.3 percent respectively in the second quarter.
Non-euro zone member Sweden beat forecasts with
quarter-on-quarter growth of 1.0 percent in the April-June
period and annual growth of 3.0 percent.
($1 = 0.9149 euros)
(Additional reporting by Francesco Guarascio in Brussels,
Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt, Christoph
Steitz in Vienna, and by Sarah White and Julien Toyer in Madrid
Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)