By Paul Carrel
BERLIN, Aug 14 Economic growth in the euro zone
slowed in the second quarter as France stagnated and Italy lost
momentum, held back by an uncertain global outlook that is even
weakening investment in powerhouse Germany.
Growth in the 19-country currency bloc slowed to 0.3
percent, missing expectations for a 0.4 percent quarterly
expansion that would have matched the first quarter.
This relatively meagre growth came against a backdrop of
heavy monetary stimulus from the European Central Bank and a
weak euro that boosted exports.
A Reuters poll on Thursday found economists expecting a 0.4
percent per quarter plateau for the euro zone until the end of
next year.
"The impact from slower growth in China will likely be
largely offset by robust demand from the U.S. and the UK," said
Holger Schmieding at Berenberg bank, forecasting 0.3 percent
growth in the third quarter and 0.4 percent in the fourth.
In Germany, Europe's largest economy, growth accelerated
slightly to 0.4 percent in the second quarter from 0.3 percent
in the first, but was below expectations for a 0.5 percent
expansion as weak investment acted as a drag.
Friday's euro zone growth readouts came a day after the
minutes of the European Central Bank's last meeting showed it
was concerned that volatility in Chinese markets may have more
impact than expected on the euro zone.
China has seen a run of weak economic data. China's decision
to devalue the currency on Tuesday by pushing its official
guidance rate down 2 percent has also sparked fears of a
"currency war" and roiled global financial markets.
"Of course, if China were to cause major contagion across
emerging markets, growth in core Europe would suffer a little
despite positive domestic fundamentals," said Schmieding.
Such uncertainty is holding back businesses.
The mood among analysts and investors in Germany worsened in
August due to concerns about the effect of an unstable global
economic backdrop on the country's export-dependent economy, a
survey showed on Tuesday.
Around half of Germany's 30 blue-chip companies reported
consensus-beating financial results for the April-June period.
More than two thirds nonetheless stuck with their guidance for
the year as a whole as geopolitical and economic uncertainties
remain for the second half of the year.
EURO FACTOR
Germany's Federal Statistics Office said of the GDP numbers
that weakness in investment and a marked drop in inventories
weighed on growth in the second quarter, while the weaker euro
helped support exports.
The euro fell sharply at the start of the year, shedding
more than 8 percent on a trade-weighted basis between January
and March - its weakest quarter ever. The single
currency did gain back some ground in the second quarter, rising
just over 2 percent, but since the start of the year it is down
almost 6 percent.
In France, the currency area's second biggest economy, a
jump in exports was not strong enough to offset the impact of
weak consumer spending and changes in inventories and growth
came to a standstill after a strong first quarter.
The ECB described the recovery in the 19-country euro zone
as moderate and gradual, a trend it called "disappointing", and
said an increase in U.S. interest rates might slow the upturn.
Italy's economy grew by 0.2 percent in the second quarter
after 0.3 percent in the first as a weak recovery from three
years of recession lost momentum.
Economic reports from northern euro zone economies also gave
little reason for optimism even though they have been spared the
worst of the currency bloc's debt crisis.
In the Netherlands, the economy grew by 0.1 percent on the
quarter in the April-June period.
In Finland, the economy contracted in April-June for the
fourth consecutive quarter as the Nordic euro zone member
struggles to revive exports to its major markets, Europe and
Russia.
However, some economists expected the global uncertainties
to fade away and euro zone growth to firm in the second half.
"We expect eurozone economic growth to regain pace in the
second half of the year. Domestic fundamentals are looking
increasingly positive," said Nick Kounis at ABM Amro. "The
outlook for exports should also brighten."
In a positive sign for Germany's economic outlook, figures
released last week showed industrial orders recorded their
biggest gain since early 2011 in the April-June period thanks
mainly to strong foreign demand.
(Additional reporting by Reuters bureaux. Editing by Jeremy
Gaunt)