By Leigh Thomas
PARIS, Sept 10 Despite tailwinds from a weak
euro and low commodities prices, euro zone countries are far
from seeing a uniform recovery in their industrial sectors,
underlined by data on Thursday pointing to a rebound in Spain
and a slump in France.
Spanish factories churned out goods in July at the fastest
pace in 15 years, comfortably exceeding expectations, while
French industrial output confounded economists with a surprise
drop, official data from both countries showed on Thursday.
Regional industrial powerhouse Germany is also proving hard
to gauge for economists with data earlier this week showing the
sector's output rising at its fastest pace this year in July
although not as much as economists had been expecting.
Looking through month-to-month volatility in the data,
industrial output in most euro zone countries was growing about
1.0 percent on an annual basis, Capital Economics Chief European
economist Jonathan Loynes said.
"The general picture, certainly outside of Spain, is
positive growth in the industrial sector but at pretty modest
rates relative to the support that the sector should have seen
in recent months from a more competitive euro and a decline in
oil prices," he told Reuters.
Spanish industrial output surged 5.2 percent in July over
one year, not only exceeding economists' average forecast for
4.3 percent but even the highest estimate in a Reuters poll of
nine economists for 4.7 percent.
In stark contrast, French industrial production dropped 0.8
percent in July from June, far worse than the 0.2 percent
increase expected by economists on average.
The decline, which also stood at 0.8 percent on a 12-month
basis, even topped the lowest forecast in a Reuters poll of 29
economists for a 0.2 percent dip.
Ireland, meanwhile, weighed in on the plus side, reporting
annual growth of 6.7 percent versus a consensus of 4.8 percent.
MIXED PALETTE
The mixed picture raises questions about the euro zone's
recovery after it grew 0.4 percent in the second quarter from
the previous three months, according to Eurostat data on
Tuesday, revised up slightly from a first estimate.
A spike in concerns about China's economy, a major
destination for German industrial exports in particular, has
only clouded the picture, Germany's Economy Ministry said on
Thursday.
"The uncertainty about economic developments in China as
well as other commodity-producing emerging economies has brought
risks more strongly back into view," the ministry said in its
September monthly report.
"Despite uncertainty about foreign trade linked to financial
market turbulence in some emerging economies, and only a
moderate growth rate in the global economy, economic
developments in Germany remain on an upward path," it added.
German carmakers BMW and Audi both
reported firm sales in August, with improving demand for their
cars in Europe helping to offset weakness in China.
