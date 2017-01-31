BRUSSELS Jan 31 Euro zone inflation jumped more
than expected in January on a surge in energy prices as economic
growth accelerated and unemployment fell to its lowest level in
more than seven years, data from the European Statistics office
showed on Tuesday.
Inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro accelerated
to 1.8 percent year-on-year this month, Eurostat estimated, up
from 1.1 percent in December, reaching the European Central
Bank's medium-term target of below, but close to 2 percent.
It was the highest rate since February 2013.
But core inflation, which excludes volatile prices of energy
and unprocessed food and which the ECB looks to in its policy
decisions, was stable at 0.9 percent year-on-year in January,
suggesting no immediate change to the central bank's bond buying
programme.
Energy prices jumped 8.1 percent year-on-year in January
after a 2.6 percent increase in December and unprocessed food
was 3.3 percent more expensive than a year earlier.
Separately, Eurostat said euro zone gross domestic product
rose 0.5 percent quarter-on-quarter in the last three months of
2016, as expected by markets, for a 1.8 percent year-on-year
rise.
In the whole of 2016, euro zone GDP rose 1.7 percent.
The stronger economic growth also helped bring down euro
zone unemployment to 9.6 percent, the lowest rate since May
2009, when the Greek debt crisis had not hit the bloc yet.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski, Francesco Guarascio and Philip
Blenkinsop)