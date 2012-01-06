* Nov retail sales down by 0.8 pct; unemployment rate at
10.3 pct
* Economic sentiment worsens in Dec but business climate
improves
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Jan 6 Euro zone retail sales
fell and economic sentiment soured at the end of 2011, pointing
to recession in the months ahead, but the first improvement in
the business climate in 10 months offered hope that the expected
downturn may be mild.
Europe's worsening sovereign debt crisis and governments'
tough cost-cutting response appear to be driving the 17-nation
currency bloc back into recession following the 2008-2009 global
financial crisis, while the number of people out of work is
rising.
"This data has recession written all over it," said Martin
van Vliet, a euro zone economist at ING. "It is all but
guaranteed that we are going to see a contraction in the euro
zone in the fourth quarter," he said.
Economists are divided over how deep the recession - defined
by two consecutive quarters of economic contraction - will be,
after a freefall in industrial sentiment appeared to stabilise
in December.
But it is clear the euro zone, which accounts for about 16
percent of the world economy, will struggle to grow in 2012 and
could contract by as much as 1 percent, with its impact
reverberating to the United States and Asia.
Retail sales for the bloc fell a worse-than-expected 0.8
percent in November from October, data from the European Union's
statistics office Eurostat showed. Economists polled by Reuters
had forecast a monthly fall of just 0.2 percent.
The volume of sales fell by 0.9 percent in Germany, the euro
zone's top economy, and was down 0.4 percent in France and 0.7
percent in Spain.
Pointing to the cautiousness of European households even in
the run-up to Christmas, the busiest shopping time of the year,
the European Commission said that in December, consumer
confidence fell 0.7 points in the 17 countries sharing the euro.
In its overall reading of economic sentiment in the euro
zone, the Commission said its indicator fell 0.5 points to 93.3,
its lowest level since November 2009.
A rise in the purchasing managers' indices for both
manufacturing and services in December had been a cause for
optimism, but the Commission's figure may dampen that.
One bright spot in the data was the improvement in the
Commission's business climate indicator, which increased for the
first time in 10 months as factory managers showed optimism
about future production plans and export order books.
That indicator was -0.31 points in December, compared to
-0.42 points in November and better than the -0.50-point reading
seen by economists polled by Reuters for the month.
Unlike the euro zone's economy, which is expected to
contract in the fourth quarter of 2011 and the first quarter of
2012, the U.S. economy is expected to grow about 2 percent in
2012, helping to increase export demand in Europe.
But Christoph Weil, an economist at Commerzbank, cautioned
that it was too early to say things had turned around. "With the
debt crisis still unsolved, we are reluctant to predict an end
to the recession this spring," he said.
MORE PEOPLE OUT OF WORK
The rate of the deterioration in confidence lost some pace,
however, as German economic sentiment improved and returned to
September levels. But Italy and Spain, the euro zone's third-
and fourth-largest economies respectively, saw confidence slip.
The sovereign debt crisis has swept to Rome and Madrid, and
investors are watching to see if the two countries can raise the
billions of euros they need to finance their economies in the
first quarter.
Concerns about a possible euro zone break-up subsided over
the end-year holiday period, but the focus is still on the
European Central Bank's willingness to help boost growth, such
as by taking interest rates to below 1 percent for the first
time.
High unemployment is also afflicting the euro zone, hurting
consumers, and Eurostat said the bloc's joblessness rate was
10.3 percent of the working population in November, the same as
October and up slightly from a year ago, when it was 10 percent.
That compared with an unemployment rate of 8.6 percent in
the United States, Eurostat said.
The number of unemployed increased for the seventh
consecutive month by 45,000 people to 16.37 million out of work,
while hiring intentions fell further in December.
But while unemployment fell in Germany to 5.5 percent, the
increase in Spanish and Portuguese unemployment rates to 22.9
percent and 13.2 percent respectively were the largest rises
recorded, according to Eurostat.
(Reporting By Robin Emmott; editing by Jan Strupczewski)