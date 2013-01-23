* Euro zone's debt to GDP ratio at 90 pct in third quarter
of 2012
* Debt burden falls in France, Germany but rises in Greece,
Portugal
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Jan 23 Public debt levels in the euro
zone neared their projected peak last year after more than a
decade of huge borrowing, but data also highlighted a divide
between the richer north and Mediterranean countries where the
burden is still growing.
Government debt stabilised at 90 percent of economic output
in the 17 nations sharing the euro in the third quarter, barely
changed from 89.9 percent in the second, the EU's statistics
office Eurostat said on Wednesday.
With public debt expected to peak at 94.5 percent in all of
2013, according to European Commission forecasts, the
stabilisation is another sign the euro zone has a chance to
emerge from a banking and debt crisis that nearly destroyed it.
But while the Commission expects debt to start falling from
2014, it is still above the 90 percent level that economists
consider damaging for growth.
It is also well above the EU's limits for a healthy economy
and will take decades to pay down.
Europe's debts soared from the EU-mandated limits of 60
percent of gross domestic product following the introduction of
the euro in 1999, as countries from Spain to Ireland indulged in
massive borrowing at very low rates of interest.
A divide now exists between France and Germany on the one
hand, where debt fell slightly in the third quarter from the
second, and the economies of Ireland, Greece, Portugal, Spain
and Italy, whose debt-to-GDP ratio rose in the July-September
period.
Debt in Ireland, where a burst real estate bubble forced the
country into an international bailout, reached 117 percent of
economic output in the quarter, while the number was 127 percent
in Italy. Spain saw its burden tick up to 77 percent of GDP, and
the Commission sees it reaching 97 percent in 2014.
Greece's debt rose to 153 percent of GDP in the quarter and
will reach 189 percent in 2014, although a deal struck by euro
zone finance ministers and the International Monetary Fund in
November aims to take it down to 124 percent by 2020.
Rising debt is particularly worrying for Italy and Spain,
the euro zone's third- and fourth-largest economies, which are
in recession and need growth to cut debt and unemployment.
Italy's Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli admitted as much in
Brussels this week, saying the country's economic recovery from
2014 would be "inadequate".
Compared to the United States and Japan, the euro zone looks
better off, with economists seeing U.S. debt at 115 percent of
GDP by 2016 and the Japanese burden climbing to an eye-watering
250 percent by then.
But the European Commission, which has powers to police
countries' debts and wants to avoid the borrowing binges of the
past, says that is no excuse, and its top economic official
warned earlier this month of the costs to growth.
"When public debt levels rise above 90 percent they tend to
have a negative impact on economic dynamism, which translates
into low growth for many years," EU Economic and Monetary
Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told diplomats in a speech.
"That's why consistent fiscal consolidation remains necessary."