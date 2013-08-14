BRUSSELS Aug 14 Stronger growth in the euro
zone's two largest economies, Germany and France, helped the
euro zone to emerge from its longest recession to date in the
second quarter, confirming expectations a fragile recovery was
under way.
The 17 countries sharing the euro needed seven quarters to
return to growth of 0.3 percent, on a seasonally adjusted basis,
in the three months to June, data from the European Union's
statistics office Eurostat showed.
Confirming a fragmented picture of the rebound, Spain's
economy fell by 0.1 percent on the quarter, while Italy and the
Netherlands both dropped by 0.2 percent.
Bailed euro zone peer Portugal posted a 1.1 percent
expansion, showing the fastest growth in the euro zone in the
three months to June, data showed.
The bloc's performance in the second quarter beat
expectations of 35 economists in Reuters poll, who anticipated a
0.2 percent rise.
The economy fell in the second quarter by 0.7 percent,
compared with the same period last year, with the market
anticipating a 0.8 percent decline.
Eurostat revised the first quarter drop in the euro zone to
to 0.3 percent on the quarter, from a previous 0.2 percent fall.
The single currency area, however, now faces an uneven and
bumpy recovery dented by record high joblessness and
belt-tightening austerity in peripheral countries, which need to
speed up market reforms, boost growth and create new jobs.