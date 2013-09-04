* Gov't spending helps economy for first time since end 2009
* Retail sales rose 0.1 pct in July, below expectations
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Sept 4 A bounce in exports and
spending pulled the euro zone out of recession in the second
quarter of 2013, data shows, in the first signs of recovery
after the bloc's longest slump.
Stronger-than-expected growth from Germany to Portugal
helped the bloc's economy expand 0.3 percent in the
April-to-June period, the European Union's statistics office
Eurostat said on Wednesday in its first breakdown of the data.
Exports to the rest of the world rose sharply in the quarter
after six months of falling sales, while government spending
made its first positive contribution to the economy since late
2009 when Greece plunged the euro zone into its debt crisis.
"Everything is pointing to a recovery," Dirk Schumacher, an
economist with Goldman Sachs, said, adding he sees 0.1 percent
growth in the third quarter. "We do have some divergence between
countries, but the upswing is helping everyone to benefit."
Firms in the euro zone - almost a fifth of the world's
economy - had their best month in over two years in August as
orders rose for the first time since mid-2011, a separate survey
showed.
A string of reports in recent days point to renewed growth
for the 17 countries sharing the euro, appearing to weaken the
case for another interest rate cut by the European Central Bank
when it meets on Thursday.
A Reuters survey of 60 economists forecasts the bank will
keep rates on hold at 0.5 percent and stay put until at least
2015, while euro zone inflation remains subdued.
Behind Germany's strong growth of 0.7 percent in the second
quarter, Eurostat's breakdown highlighted the softening of the
austerity policies that many economists blame for worsening the
euro zone's 1-1/2 year-long recession. That was accompanied by
the first quarterly rise in household spending since late 2011.
Portugal's economy grew 1.1 percent, while Spain's
contraction was just 0.1 percent, offering hope that southern
Europe will be able to end a social crisis highlighted by
popular unrest and record youth joblessness.
The euro zone's fragility was evident in the muted shopping
of Europeans during July, when retail trade volumes increased
just 0.1 percent, Eurostat said in a separate release.
That was not enough to recoup June's 0.7 percent fall and
was below economists' expectations of a 0.4 percent increase.
The euro zone's economy is set to shrink 0.4 percent this
year, the European Commission says, and the return to growth in
2014 is likely to be less than in Britain and the United States.
EU policymakers say it is premature to say the euro zone's
crisis is over and call on governments to press on with the
painful reforms that can return business dynamism to the bloc,
beyond the expected improvement in the third quarter.
"We do not interpret a second consecutive solid gain as the
start of a strong upturn," Christoph Weil, an economist at
Commerzbank, said in a report. "The imbalances in the periphery
have yet to be fully corrected and several core countries are
increasingly facing problems."