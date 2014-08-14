(Adds Austrian, Dutch figures, market reaction)
* Germany surprises by slipping into contraction
* France flatlines, government rips up growth forecast
* Italy in recession for 3rd time since 2008
* Russian uncertainty already weighing on 3rd quarter
By Michelle Martin and Ingrid Melander
BERLIN/PARIS, Aug 14 Germany's economy shrank in
the second quarter and France again failed to conjure up any
growth, snuffing out any signs of a recovery in the euro zone
which is now also weighed down by tit-for-tat sanctions with
Russia.
Europe's largest economy contracted by 0.2 percent on the
quarter, undercutting Bundesbank forecasts that it would
stagnate, with foreign trade and investment notable weak spots,
the German Statistics Office said on Thursday.
With so much uncertainty surrounding Russia and Ukraine, a
quick rebound is unlikely.
France fared little better, flatlining for the second
successive quarter.
That forced the French government to confront reality,
saying it would miss its budget deficit target again this year
and cutting its 2014 forecast for 1 percent growth in half.
The GDP number for the euro zone as a whole is due at 0900
GMT and forecast to show anaemic growth of 0.1 percent. Given
the reports from member states already in, even that is unlikely
to be achieved.
Data over the past couple of weeks have shown previously
beleaguered Spain leading, growing by 0.6 percent, a pace none
of its peers are likely to better.
Italy, the euro zone's third largest economy, slid back into
recession for the third time since 2008 in the second quarter,
shrinking by 0.2 percent and pressuring Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi to complete promised structural reforms.
Rome and Paris have led a drive to focus EU policy more on
jobs and growth rather than cutting debt. Germany and others
have shown they will only tolerate that debate up to a point.
Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann said on Wednesday that euro
zone monetary policy should not aim to weaken the euro and
individual member states should take steps to boost growth,
rebuffing French calls for Germany and the European Central Bank
to do more.
A Reuters poll of economists conducted over the past week
gave only a 15 percent chance that the ECB will start printing
money this year, given its recent gambit to prime banks with
more cheap money does not even kick in until September.
The poll put the chances of the ECB embarking on a
quantitative easing programme at one-in-three in 2015.
"We must adapt the pace of deficit reduction to the
exceptional situation ... of growth that is too weak everywhere
in Europe and the exceptional situation of inflation that is too
weak across Europe," Finance Minister Michel Sapin told Europe 1
radio.
There was no mention of the 2015 goal when France's public
deficit is due to come into line with the EU's cap of 3 percent
of GDP. Sapin said Paris would cut its deficit "at an
appropriate pace".
Other euro zone countries were a little more robust. The
Netherlands reversed a first quarter contraction to expand by
0.5 percent, Austria was up 0.2 percent on the quarter and
Finland put a short recession behind it by eking out 0.1 percent
growth.
Q3 ANY BETTER?
The worry for the currency zone is that sanctions imposed on
Russia over the Ukraine crisis, and Moscow's retaliation in
banning most Western food imports, are likely to act as a
further drag on growth.
The leading index of European shares dropped 0.3
percent on the back of the economic statistics and safe haven
German 10-year bond yields fell to a record low.
Survey evidence for the third quarter suggests hopes for a
rebound from a dismal Q2 are now under threat.
The ZEW economic sentiment index, released on Wednesday,
showed German analyst and investor morale plunged in August to
its lowest level in more than 1-1/2 years.
"Downside risks heading into Q3 have intensified, mainly due
to the intensification of geopolitical tensions, the outlook for
exports to Russia in view of the potential effects of sanctions
on Russia ... and the effect of heightened uncertainty," said
Evelyn Herrmann, economist at BNP Paribas.
Greece, the crucible of the euro zone debt crisis, is
showing some signs of improvement, contracting in the second
quarter at its slowest annual pace since late 2008, supporting
expectations that Athens will emerge from the six-year slump
this year.
(Writing by Mike Peacock; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)