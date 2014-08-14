(Adds comment from European Commission, German econ minister)
* Euro zone's economic recovery stalls in first quarter
* Germany surprises by slipping into contraction
* France stalls, government rips up growth forecast
* Italy in recession for third time since 2008
* Russian uncertainty already weighing on 3rd quarter
By Michelle Martin and Martin Santa
BERLIN/BRUSSELS, Aug 14 Euro zone economic
growth ground to a halt in the second quarter as Germany's
economy shrank and France's stagnated.
The zero growth reported by statistics agency Eurostat on
Thursday was cause for alarm throughout the 18-nation region,
which is already bracing for the impact of sanctions imposed on
and by Russia over Ukraine.
Germany, Europe's largest economy, contracted by 0.2 percent
in the quarter, undercutting Bundesbank forecasts that gross
domestic product would be unchanged. Foreign trade and
investment were notable weak spots, the German Statistics Office
said on Thursday.
"Today's figures show that the upturn remains too weak to
withstand external shocks" - such as the Russian sanctions -
"meaning that GDP growth will probably remain stuck in
stop-and-go mode," said Peter Vanden Houte, chief euro zone
economist at ING.
France fared little better; its GDP failed to grow for the
second quarter in a row. That forced the French government to
confront reality, saying it would miss its budget deficit target
this year and cutting its 2014 forecast for 1 percent growth in
half.
Italy, the euro zone's third-largest economy, slid back into
recession for the third time since 2008 in the second quarter,
shrinking by 0.2 percent. Pressure grew on Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi to complete promised structural reforms.
Rome and Paris have led a drive to focus EU policy more on
jobs and growth than on cutting debt. Germany and others have
made clear they will only tolerate so much debate on that point.
Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann said on Wednesday that euro
zone monetary policy should not aim to weaken the euro.
Individual member states should take steps to boost growth, he
said, rebuffing French calls for Germany and the European
Central Bank to do more.
The European Commission said Thursday's GDP report showed
the importance of structural reforms. "The ongoing adjustment in
the euro area today is a story of a deep structural change," a
spokesman for the European Commission told journalists.
"External developments may increase uncertainty, but foundations
remain intact."
German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel blamed his country's
slowdown on threats from eastern Europe and the Middle East, and
a weaker euro zone. Also, he said, construction continued during
a mild winter, so the second quarter did not see the usual
recovery in building work.
But German GDP should increase in the remainder of 2014,
Gabriel said. "Growth rates in Germany will likely return to
growth in the rest of this year, but the risks from abroad have,
without doubt, increased," he said in a statement.
A Reuters poll of economists conducted over the past week
gave only a 15 percent chance that the ECB will start printing
money this year, given its recent gambit to prime banks with
more cheap money does not even kick in until September.
The poll put the chances of the ECB embarking on a
quantitative easing programme at one-in-three in 2015.
France maintained its pro-growth, anti-austerity stance. "We
must adapt the pace of deficit reduction to the exceptional
situation ... of growth that is too weak everywhere in Europe
and the exceptional situation of inflation that is too weak
across Europe," the country's finance minister, Michel Sapin,
told Europe 1 radio.
There was no mention of the 2015 goal, when France's public
deficit is due to come into line with the EU's cap of 3 percent
of GDP. Sapin said Paris would cut its deficit "at an
appropriate pace".
Other euro zone countries were a little more robust. The
Netherlands reversed a first-quarter contraction to expand by
0.5 percent, Austria was up 0.2 percent on the quarter and
Finland eked out 0.1 percent growth.
Analysts mainly saw foreign trade and investment behind the
disappointing data. Consumer demand probably helped
second-quarter growth - retail sales rose 0.4 percent on the
quarter.
Q3 ANY BETTER?
The worry for the euro zone is that sanctions imposed on
Russia over the Ukraine crisis, and Moscow's retaliation, will
act as a further drag on growth.
The leading index of European shares dropped 0.3
percent after the GDP reports. Yields on safe-haven German
10-year bonds fell to a record low.
Surveys suggest a rebound in the third quarter is growing
less likely. The ZEW economic sentiment index released on
Wednesday, for example, showed German analyst and investor
morale plunged in August to its lowest in more than 1 1/2 years.
"Downside risks heading into Q3 have intensified, mainly due
to the intensification of geopolitical tensions, the outlook for
exports to Russia in view of the potential effects of sanctions
on Russia ... and the effect of heightened uncertainty," said
Evelyn Herrmann, an economist at BNP Paribas.
Greece, the crucible of the euro zone debt crisis, is
showing some signs of improvement. Its economy shrank in the
second quarter at the slowest annual pace since late 2008,
supporting expectations that Athens will emerge from its
six-year slump this year.
"Bottom line is that the ECB will have to maintain an
extremely accommodative monetary policy, even if the U.S. will
see a first rate hike already in 2015. The bank will likely be
pressured to undertake additional action if some of the downside
risks materialise," ING's Vanden Houte said.
The European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged at
record lows in July. But the bank signalled that it stood ready
to take more action - perhaps printing money and buying bonds -
if the region slides towards deflation.
"Looking ahead, recent leading indicators are not delivering
a very promising message. Risks from Russia - directly and via
second-round effects from CEE region - cannot be underestimated.
Less dynamic growth for 3Q14 and 2014 is likely," said Martina
von Terzi, an analysts with UniCredit.
