By Jean-Baptiste Vey and John O'Donnell
LUXEMBOURG, Oct 13 France faced intensifying
pressure from euro zone peers on Monday to tighten spending next
year amid a growing rift over its plans to flout European budget
rules.
The dispute with France over its planned 2015 budget is a
test of new euro zone powers to police public finances and is
complicated by a wider debate about how to use government money
to help the stagnating European economy.
"The figures we are hearing from Paris are not very
hopeful," Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the Dutch finance minister, told
reporters at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers, or
Eurogroup, in Luxembourg.
Euro zone countries are required to abide by European Union
rules that limit a member state's budget deficit to no more than
3 percent of gross domestic product.
France, which has already been given an extra two years to
meet deficit targets, says it will not bring its deficit down to
within EU limits until 2017 - four years later than originally
pledged, setting up a confrontation with the European
Commission, which has the power to reject euro zone budgets.
Budget surveillance in the euro zone aims to prevent a
repeat of the turmoil of the bloc's 2009-12 debt crisis, which
began because countries were living far beyond their means.
Few EU officials need to be reminded of a debacle in 2005
when France and Germany pressured the EU to relax budget deficit
rules, sowing the seeds for the debt crunch.
"There are certainly concerns there," said Dijsselbloem, who
chairs the meetings of euro zone finance ministers. "It would be
a good thing for Europe if we find a solution for all the
budgets within the rules ... but no deals outside the pact," he
said, referring to the European budget regime.
He drew a distinction with Italy, which has also argued for
some flexibility, saying there was less concern that Italian
public finances would stray so far from EU targets.
A French government source said that there would be no
changes to the French draft budget before the Oct. 15 deadline
for handing it to the European Commission, the EU executive.
French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Saturday that it
is up to France to decide on its budget and he demanded that
Paris be treated with respect by its European partners.
Dijsselbloem said that France would indeed write its own
budget but warned that "in between there would be a European
discussion" and accepted that there was "peer pressure" on
France to respect the rules.
French Finance Minister Michel Sapin suggested Paris may
ultimately make some concessions, but that major changes to its
2015 budget would be both politically and technically difficult.
"We'll see how discussions go, we'll see how the Commission
feels and how it understands our figures," Sapin told reporters.
'HYSTERICAL' CALLS FOR ACTION
Germany, the euro zone's biggest economy, faces calls of a
different nature - namely to spend more on investment.
In what has become a familiar but coded call for Germany to
spend more, the European Commission's top economics official
Jyrki Katainen said: "Different countries have differing degrees
of fiscal space - some are clearly more constrained than others.
"But all member states can and should prioritise investment
within their public spending."
There are signs that recent poor German economic data may be
softening Chancellor Angela Merkel's opposition to increasing
public spending. The conservative Merkel says her government is
exploring ways to encourage more investment in the German
economy, which contracted by 0.2 percent in the second quarter
and could weaken further going into 2015.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, however, played
down the prospect of any significant increase in public
spending. "We don't have any grounds for overdoing it in a
hysterical manner," he said. "Rather than reacting by putting
big numbers on show, we do concrete projects.
"We need sustainable growth," he said. "We need more
investment, firstly in the private sector and secondly in the
public sector, but this must not necessarily be done with public
money. It can also be privately financed."
EU leaders are due to discuss ways to increase investment at
a summit on Oct. 23-24.
One compromise is an infrastructure investment fund of
public and private money, although the first draft of a list of
potential projects will not be ready until December, according
to a document prepared for Monday's Eurogroup meeting.
The euro zone's stuttering growth and the risk of deflation
are raising alarm among global policymakers, who fear the bloc
is again dragging on the world economy just two years after its
last crisis. They say the euro zone's continued strict focus on
budget rigour is misplaced.
Investment in the EU has fallen by about 20 percent since
2008, according to the European Central Bank.
EU finance ministers are looking to a plan by the European
Commission and European Investment Bank to create a pipeline of
projects to boost business and growth potential.
However, there are few details other than that ministers are
eager to bring in as much private investment as possible and
complement a 300 billion euro investment programme proposed by
the incoming Commission president, Jean-Claude Juncker.
A list of projects and ways to finance them will be
presented in December, delaying a pledge made in Milan last
month to have something ready for Monday's Eurogroup meeting.
(Additional reporting by Robin Emmott, Francesco Guarascio,
Alastair Macdonald and Jan Strupczewski, writing by Robin
Emmott, editing by Mark Heinrich)